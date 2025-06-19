Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of their Club World Cup clash with Pachuca.

Real Madrid will be aiming to post their first victory at this summer's Club World Cup when they take on Pachuca in their second match of the competition on Sunday.

Los Blancos are viewed as the favourites to win this summer's competition, but they made an underwhelming start in Group H on Wednesday, being held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Pachuca, who suffered a 2-1 defeat to Red Bull Salzburg in their opening match at the tournament.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: June 22 (vs. Pachuca)

Real Madrid were missing Mbappe on Wednesday through illness, and head coach Xabi Alonso has conceded that the France international is also a major doubt for the clash with Pachuca.

It was then later revealed on Thursday that the attacker had been hospitalised with acute gastroenteritis.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: June 22 (vs. Pachuca)

Real Madrid have been without the services of Carvajal for a lengthy period due to the severe knee injury that the right-back suffered in the clash with Villarreal back in October, but the Spaniard has made excellent progress in his recovery, and a return for the Pachuca clash is thought to be a possibility.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: June 22 (vs. Pachuca)

Real Madrid centre-back Militao damaged his ACL during a La Liga clash with Osasuna back in November, but he is now back on the training field, and a return for the Club World Cup is thought to be on the agenda.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy's 2024-25 campaign ended when he suffered a rupture in his right thigh against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, and the France international has stayed in Spain to recover.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Alaba is currently working to be fit for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, with his season ending when it was revealed that he had suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee, which required an operation.

The Austrian is with the Real Madrid squad at the Club World Cup, but he is not expected to play.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: Unknown

Camavinga suffered an adductor injury in the latter stages of Real Madrid's game with Getafe on April 23, and the France international faces a huge battle to feature at the Club World Cup.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: June 22 (vs. Pachuca)

Rudiger underwent an operation to fix the meniscus tear in his left knee towards the end of last season, but he has made excellent progress in his recovery and could potentially be in the squad against Pachuca.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Endrick is currently dealing with a hamstring issue, and he has ultimately not made the trip for the Club World Cup, instead remaining in Madrid to recover.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no suspension concerns for their clash with Pachuca.