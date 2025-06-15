Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal.

Tournament favourites Real Madrid will open their Club World Cup challenge with a Group H contest against Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

Real Madrid had a frustrating 2024-25 campaign, but armed with two new signings, Xabi Alonso's team are expected to be serious challengers for the trophy this summer.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Wednesday's fixture.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal kick off?

The Group H fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, it is a 3pm local time kickoff.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal being played?

The match will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The impressive stadium is the home of the Miami Dolphins of the NFL.

The record attendance at the ground came back in 2013 at a BCS National Championship Game, with 80,120 in attendance for the college football bowl game.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 have struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and this is one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Online streaming

All Real Madrid matches are available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Al-Hilal on matchday one?

Real Madrid will feature in Group H alongside Al-Hilal, Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg, and Alonso's side will be expected to top the section in relatively comfortable fashion.

Los Blancos will be bidding to make the perfect start to their campaign on Wednesday, and a victory would leave them in a good place ahead of their second game in the section against Pachuca on June 22.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, will tackle Salzburg in their second match in the group on June 22.