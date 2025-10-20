Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Real Madrid could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Juventus.

Real Madrid will return to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening, as the Spanish giants play host to Italy's most successful club Juventus in the Champions League.

Though Madrid have maximum points on the board so far - compared to just two from a possible six for Juve - the hosts may be missing several defenders.

Antonio Rudiger is certainly sidelined, while Dani Carvajal may be close to returning from injury but must serve a UEFA suspension; Juventus youth graduate Dean Huijsen is also a doubt, Trent Alexander-Arnold has only just resumed training, and Ferland Mendy is nearing the end of his long road to recovery from a ruptured thigh.

Even if any of the latter trio declare themselves available, Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso is sure to prioritise El Clasico, which will take place on Sunday.

After finally making his first league start at the weekend, David Alaba was withdrawn at half time due to a tight calf, so Raul Asencio could continue in central defence; given a shortage of options, utility man Fede Valverde is likely to fill in at right-back.

In better news, Dani Ceballos could be ready to play some part if required. It remains to be seen how Madrid's midfield is composed, as fit-again Jude Bellingham is a candidate for resting ahead of Barcelona's arrival.

Reluctant to miss any chance to score more Champions League goals, Kylian Mbappe has already plundered five so far - he is the closest thing to a certain pick in the home side's multi-talented attack.

If Bellingham does drop out, Arda Guler may return to the starting lineup, along with Brazilian maverick Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Militao, Asencio, Carreras; Tchouameni, Camavinga; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

