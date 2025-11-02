Sports Mole rounds up all of Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Real Madrid can expect the most hostile of hostile welcomes on Tuesday night, when Los Blancos reunite with Champions League rivals Liverpool at Anfield for a league-phase contest.

Xabi Alonso will return to his former stomping ground seeking a fourth win from four UCL games this season, having masterminded successes over Kairat, Marseille and Juventus so far.

The 15-time European champions also made light work of Valencia in Saturday's 4-0 La Liga thumping, thus ensuring they would continue to boast an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Liverpool, who have six points to show from their opening three Champions League matches.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dani Carvajal would have returned from a Champions League ban on Tuesday night, but the right-back is now recovering from knee surgery and will not play again in 2025.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Antonio Rudiger sustained a muscular problem while representing Germany last month, and the ex-Chelsea man is expected to be missing until December, so he will miss out on a return to English soil here.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 4 (vs. Liverpool)

David Alaba has been absent for Real Madrid's last three matches as a result of a calf concern, and while he has not been ruled out of this encounter just yet, the tight turnaround means he is incredibly unlikely to be involved.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended or close to suspension for this match.

No Data Analysis info