Champions League | League Stage
Nov 4, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Real Madrid logo

Liverpool
vs.
Real Madrid

Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates for Liverpool: Alaba, Rudiger, Carvajal latest

Alonso's defensive deficiencies: Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Liverpool
Sports Mole rounds up all of Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Real Madrid can expect the most hostile of hostile welcomes on Tuesday night, when Los Blancos reunite with Champions League rivals Liverpool at Anfield for a league-phase contest.

Xabi Alonso will return to his former stomping ground seeking a fourth win from four UCL games this season, having masterminded successes over Kairat, Marseille and Juventus so far.

The 15-time European champions also made light work of Valencia in Saturday's 4-0 La Liga thumping, thus ensuring they would continue to boast an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Liverpool, who have six points to show from their opening three Champions League matches.


Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal on September 23, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dani Carvajal would have returned from a Champions League ban on Tuesday night, but the right-back is now recovering from knee surgery and will not play again in 2025.


Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger on June 26, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Antonio Rudiger sustained a muscular problem while representing Germany last month, and the ex-Chelsea man is expected to be missing until December, so he will miss out on a return to English soil here.


David Alaba

Real Madrid's David Alaba pictured on November 29, 2023

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 4 (vs. Liverpool)

David Alaba has been absent for Real Madrid's last three matches as a result of a calf concern, and while he has not been ruled out of this encounter just yet, the tight turnaround means he is incredibly unlikely to be involved.


REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended or close to suspension for this match.

Written by
Ben Knapton
