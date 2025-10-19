Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League encounter between Real Madrid and Juventus.

Real Madrid will welcome Juventus to the Spanish capital for a mouthwatering Champions League clash on matchday three of the league phase.

Los Blancos have taken maximum points from their opening two European matches, while Juventus have had to settle for draws in both of their first two league phase matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League encounter.

What time does Real Madrid vs. Juventus kick off?

The game will get underway at 9pm local time on Wednesday, which will be an hour earlier at 8pm for UK viewers.

Where is Real Madrid vs. Juventus being played?

The contest will take place at Real Madrid's iconic home of the Santiago Bernabeu, which can hold up to 83,186 spectators.

This will be the first time the two sides have faced in a competitive game at the Bernabeu since Juventus recorded a 3-1 victory in the second leg of the 2017-18 quarter-finals, although Real Madrid still emerged victorious via a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus in the UK

TV channels

Wednesday's meeting between two European heavyweights will be available to watch on TNT Sports Extra.

Streaming

Alternatively, TNT Sports subscribers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ website or app.

Highlights

TNT Sports will upload highlights on their website and app. The recap of the game will also be available on the TNT Sports Football YouTube page, while there could be clips of the game posted by the TNT Sports Football X account.

What is at stake for Real Madrid and Juventus?

Real Madrid enter the third matchday as one of six teams with a perfect record in the league phase.

Los Blancos claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over Marseille in their Champions League opener before they hammered Kairat Almaty 5-0 on matchday two.

While Xabi Alonso's side are targeting a third successive European victory, Juventus are still searching for their first win of the league phase after following a 4-4 scoreline against Borussia Dortmund with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal.

Igor Tudor has overseen a six-game winless run in all competitions (D5, L1), and he will know that a win over Real Madrid would ease some of the scrutiny on his position as Juventus boss.