Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Kairat.

Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Kairat on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos are 15-time European champions, and the capital giants will again be viewed among the favourites to lift the trophy next year, while Kairat are playing in the group stage/league phase of the competition for the first time in their history.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Kairat vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Where is Kairat vs. Real Madrid being played?

Kairat's Almaty Central Stadium will host the Champions League fixture; opened in 1958, it has a capacity of just under 24,000, and it serves as the home stadium for the Kazakhstan national team.

How to watch Kairat vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Kairat and Real Madrid will be available on TNT Sports 2 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 2 is located on channel 411.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

What is at stake for Kairat and Real Madrid on matchday two?

Real Madrid made the perfect start to their Champions League league phase campaign, recording a 2-1 victory over Marseille, with Kylian Mbappe netting two penalties in the European contest.

As a result, Los Blancos will be aiming to make it successive wins in Europe this season in this match.

Kairat, meanwhile, started their 2025-26 Champions League season with a 4-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon, and they will be desperate to give a strong account of themselves against the kings of this competition.

