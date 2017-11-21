Result: RB Leipzig thrashing puts Monaco out of CL

Nov 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Louis II
MonacoMonaco
1-4
RB Leipzig
Falcao (43')
Moutinho (37'), Jemerson (46'), Fabinho (49'), Jorge (85')
FT(HT: 1-4)
Jemerson (6' og.), Werner (9', 31'), Keita (45')
Poulsen (84')

Result: Monaco out of Champions League after RB Leipzig defeat

© SilverHub
Monaco are out of the Champions League at the first hurdle due to a 4-1 defeat by RB Leipzig in Tuesday night's Group G encounter at the Stade Louis II.
Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 21:45 UK

Monaco have been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage due to a 4-1 defeat by RB Leipzig in Tuesday night's Group G encounter at the Stade Louis II.

The Ligue 1 champions were bottom of the group prior to kickoff with just two points from their four games so far and got off to a nightmare start against their opponents.

Just six minutes in, Marcel Sabitzer charged down the right flank and played a low cross into the area where Jemerson's intervention saw him prod the ball beyond his own goalkeeper.

Three minutes later Leipzig doubled their lead as Jemerson conceded possession, Kevin Kampl going on to feed the ball into the path of Timo Werner for his tenth goal of the campaign.

On the half-hour mark, Monaco's hopes of remaining in the competition were effectively killed off as Radamel Falcao's foul on Willi Orban in the box was punished with a penalty, which Werner duly rattled home from the spot.

The Colombia striker made amends by grabbing his side's first of the game on 43 minutes, heading into the net from Rony Lopes's free kick after goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi was left stranded.

No sooner had the Monaco fans gained a sliver of hope, however, the visitors restored their three-goal advantage as Naby Keita turned Kamil Glik superbly and fired into the bottom corner past Danijel Subasic on the stroke of half time.

Leonardo Jardim's charges set about trying to salvage some pride from the game and came close just before the hour, when Joao Moutinho's free-kick was flicked on by Keita Balde and almost turned in from close range by Andrea Raggi.

However, Leipzig were able to see the game out without any problems, condemning last season's Champions League semi-finalists to fourth place and not only an early exit from this year's competition, but also out of the Europa League.

AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe lines up ahead of the Champions League game against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
