Rangers are reportedly considering a move for a £10m-rated Premier League winger this summer.

Rangers are reportedly considering a move to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer.

The Scottish giants have experienced a busy transfer window since the arrival of new head coach Russell Martin, with five new players having already arrived at Ibrox.

Thelo Aasgaard was recently unveiled as Rangers’ latest addition, while Lyall Cameron, Emmanuel Fernandez, Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell have also joined the club, the latter two have arrived from Bournemouth.

Rangers may continue to delve into the Premier League market, as former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown claims that the Gers are one of several clubs interested in Palace starlet Rak-Sakyi.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, chipping in with seven goals and two assists in 36 Championship matches, and he is now facing an uncertain future at Selhurst Park.

In-demand Rak-Sakyi attracting interest from Rangers

Brown has told Football Insider that Rangers are unlikely to meet Palace’s £10m asking price for Rak-Sakyi due to their financial situation, but they could negotiate a loan move with an option or obligation to buy.

Rak-Sakyi has two years remaining on his contract at Palace, who would prefer to cash in on the winger, but are open to discussions about a potential structured deal.

Southampton are another club said to be interested in Rak-Sakyi and their initial efforts to sign the winger came under former boss Martin who is now in charge of Rangers.

“Plenty of clubs are interested in Rak-Sakyi,” Brown told Football Insider. “He’s still highly-rated and spoken about positively, but he didn’t exactly put a marker down during his spell at Sheffield United to show why these clubs want him.

“That’s why Palace are open to letting him go, they don’t think he’ll cut it there. Ideally, they’d be looking for around £10m for him, but I don’t think Rangers can pay that.

Rangers to consider Rak-Sakyi loan move?

“If they’re going to spend that sort of money on one player, they’ll want somebody who is guaranteed to come in and make a difference immediately.

“It could be one they look to get in on loan, maybe with a view to signing him afterwards. If he went up to Ibrox and impressed, then I’m sure they’d be more willing to pay the money.

“I think that’s the type of deal it would have to be for Rangers in their financial position and it could be one Palace are open to if they can cash in at the end.

“As I say, though, they’re not the only interested club so somebody else might come and pay the money Palace are asking for.”

Rak-Sakyi is now set to weigh up his options ahead of a likely summer exit from Palace where he has only made 10 senior appearances since his debut in August 2021.