Rangers have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard from Luton Town.

The highly-rated 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract and moves to Ibrox for a fee believed to be in the region of £3.5m.

Aasgaard, who will wear the No.11 shirt, joins Rangers after spending just six months at Luton, where he made 17 Championship appearances between February and May of this year as the Hatters suffered relegation to League One.

The Liverpool-born Norway international had previously excelled at Wigan Athletic where he scored 16 goals in the third tier of English football across an 18-month period before moving to Luton in January.

Aasgaard has now become Rangers’ fifth signing of the summer transfer window since the arrival of new head coach Russell Martin after Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell and Emmanuel Fernandez.

Aasgaard: ‘It was an easy decision to join Rangers’

Speaking to Rangers’ official website following confirmation of his move to Ibrox, Aasgaard said: “I am delighted to be here. I have been waiting for it, but I am glad to get it over the line.

“When I heard about Rangers I was over the moon. I have played against the manager’s teams a few times and I always pictured myself in his team and to be here now is really good.

“It was an easy decision, I love the number of games here, it is like the EFL and I love playing. The stature and history is enough as well."

Martin added: “We are delighted to bring Thelo to the club. He is a player who we have liked for a long time, and we believe he possesses the necessary qualities to thrive at this club and in this team

“He wants to win and develop as a player, and we believe we can help him do both. His attributes will enhance the group and look forward to him getting to know his teammates on and off the pitch.

Aasgaard ‘is capable of making the difference’ for Rangers

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell continued: “Thelo is a player who has been on the radar of several clubs around Europe.

“He is a player capable of making the difference in the final third of the pitch and strengthens an area of the squad that we feel is important.

"We believe he will be a fantastic addition to the side and an important asset in the years to come.”

It remains to be seen whether Aasgaard will be in contention to make his first appearance for Rangers in a pre-season friendly against Club Brugge on Sunday.

However, the midfielder should be available to make his competitive debut for the Gers against Panathinaikos in a Champions League second-round qualifier, with the first leg taking place at Ibrox on July 22.