Preview: Rangers vs Genk - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Rangers and Genk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rangers and Genk will get their league phase campaigns in the 2025-26 Europa League underway when they meet at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday night.

The hosts dropped into this competition after being defeated 9-1 by Club Brugge in the Champions League playoff round, while the visitors secured their spot in the league phase by defeating Lech Poznan 6-3 in the Europa League playoff round.

Match preview

Rangers have experienced a disastrous 2025-26 season to date, with several disappointing results meaning immense pressure has already mounted on manager Russell Martin.

The Gers opted to part ways with Barry Ferguson in the summer in favour of bringing Martin to the club, but the new boss has failed to have the desired impact at Ibrox so far this season.

Rangers have won four, drawn five and lost four of their first 13 competitive games of the campaign, including sitting 11th in the Scottish Premiership standings after four draws and one defeat from five games.

While there have been multiple poor moments in Martin's managerial reign, the lowest point came in the Champions League playoff qualifying round.

Rangers suffered a 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge at Ibrox in their first leg meeting, followed by a humiliating 6-0 loss in the second leg in Belgium, meaning they were relegated to this competition.

The Gers did finally end a five-game winless run as they defeated Hibernian 2-0 in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals last time out, and Martin will be hoping to record back-to-back wins for the first time as Rangers manager and start the Europa League league phase with all three points.

Meanwhile, Genk booked their place in the qualifiers for this competition after placing third in the Belgian Pro League last term.

De Smurfen were top of the league standings heading into the post-split campaign, but only four wins, one draw and five defeats in their post-split fixtures saw them drop to third in the table.

Thorsten Fink's sides start to the season has carried their difficult form from the end of the last campaign, with Genk winning only three of their 10 games, alongside two draws and five defeats.

Despite their struggles in the league, sitting 14th with just eight points from eight outings, Genk did secure their place in the Europa League league phase with a 6-3 win over Lech Poznan in the playoff round.

Now hoping to start their Europa League campaign with a win, Genk are also looking to end their three-game winless run across all competitions.

Rangers form (all competitions):





W



L



D



L



D



L





Genk Europa League form:





L



W





Genk form (all competitions):

Team News

Rangers will remain without the services of Dujon Sterling until the new year due to an ongoing Achilles tendon injury, while Max Aarons is also unavailable due to suspension.

Aarons was sent off in the 6-0 defeat to Club Brugge in the second leg, meaning club captain James Tavernier will start at right-back for the Gers.

In attack, summer signing Bojan Miovski scored his first goal for the club against Hibernian last time out, and the striker is expected to lead the line for the Gers, with Mikey Moore, Thelo Aasgaard and Djeidi Gassama all expected to start.

As for Genk, Daan Heymans and Yira Collins Sor are both doubts to feature for the visitors, and Konstantinos Karetsas is ruled out with a back injury.

Zakaria El Ouahdi is Genk's top scorer in the league this season with four goals, and the right-back is expected to start alongside Mujaid Sadick, Matte Smets and Joris Kayembe Ditu in defence.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Diomande, Raskin; Moore, Aasgaard, Gassama; Miovski

Genk possible starting lineup:

Lawal; Ouahdi, Sadick, Smets, Ditu; Bangoura, Heynen; Ito, Steuckers, Adedeji-Sternberg; Oh

We say: Rangers 2-1 Genk

Rangers may have struggled at the beginning of this season, but a morale-boosting win over Hibs last time out alongside the boost from playing at Ibrox, while Genk have struggled in recent matches, should help the Gers get over the line with all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email