Preview: Ponferradina vs Racing Club - prediction, team news, lineups

02 Dec 2025

Ponferradina will clash with Racing Santander in their second-round Copa del Rey fixture at Estadio El Toralin on Thursday.

The home side put up a dominant display to earn a 3–1 win over UD Logrones in the previous round, while the visiting side inflicted a 4–0 bashing on SD Logrones to progress.

Match preview

Struggling SD Ponferradina will face a stern test when they go up against Segunda Division side Racing Santander on Thursday.

Mehdi Nafti’s team are without a win in four since early November (D2, L2), and their problems could be compounded by the end of Thursday’s encounter.

Those two losses have come in their last two outings, and they will be desperate to avoid a third in a row.

That said, the home side can take a look at their recent run at home and draw some confidence heading into this contest.

Since the middle of October, La Deportiva were without a loss in front of their fans before their three-game unbeaten streak was halted by Arenas Getxo courtesy of a 2–1 triumph.

Progress in this competition has been tricky for the home side, managing to reach the third round of this competition only once in the last nine seasons.

That feat was achieved as recently as the 2024–25 season, before they were dumped out by Real Sociedad after a 2–0 loss, and that could serve as a source of hope for the home fans.

Racing Santander reached the third round of this competition last season, and they have a chance to equal that feat when they file out against Ponferradina later in the week.

Unlike the hosts, the visitors have been consistent, winning six of their last eight matches across all competitions, with the others being a draw and a loss.

Besides that, Jose Alberto Lopez’s team have a knack for always finding the back of the net, having scored in 18 consecutive matches, with a staggering haul of 42 goals in that run.

In their exertions away from home, the visitors have won three and lost two, and they will be keen to win this match to book their place in the next round and subsequently add another victory away from familiar territory.

SD Ponferradina Copa del Rey form:

W

SD Ponferradina form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

L

L

Racing Club Copa del Rey form:

W

Racing Club form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

W

W

Team News

David Andujar was sent off after receiving two cautions against Arenas Getxo; hence, he will miss out on this contest for the hosts.

In his stead, Diego Moreno and Mario Jorrin are possible replacements for the centre back cum right back for Thursday’s fixture.

Other than Andujar, Andoni Lopez, Boris Moltenis and German Novoa are all available to be selected once more.

The away side is expected to field a similar team to the one that started in their 4–0 win over Eibar last weekend.

Asier Villalibre, who has 10 goals to his name this season, should be the first name on the team sheet, and he will be looking to add to his tally.

Inigo Vicente has 13 goal contributions, and he should also be named as one of the starters for the Segunda Division outfit.

SD Ponferradina possible starting lineup:

Jimenez; Lopez, Moltenis, Moreno, Novoa; Valle, Underbarrena, Frimpong, Fernandez; Vazquez, Cortes

Racing Club possible starting lineup:

Ezkieta; Salinas, Ramon, Castro, Mantilla; Puerta, Sainz-Maza; Vincente, Canales, Martin; Villalibre

We say: SD Ponferradina 0-3 Racing Club

Although Racing Santander have stumbled in recent times, their overall form is encouraging, and they are good value for a win.

The visitors are scoring with reckless abandon, and their attacking prowess will be too intense for the home side to contain. Therefore, we are backing the visitors to claim a 3–0 win.

