Paris Saint-Germain reportedly agree terms on a five-year deal with a Bournemouth defender, and they are now discussing a transfer fee with their Premier League counterparts.

Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi has reportedly given the green light to a long-term contract at Paris Saint-Germain, but the Ligue 1 champions are yet to strike a deal with the Cherries.

Andoni Iraola risks losing no fewer than four defensive cogs this summer, as Zabarnyi's central partner Dean Huijsen is now donning the Real Madrid kit following his £50m switch to the Bernabeu.

In addition, Liverpool are still fighting tooth and nail to sign £45m-rated left-back Milos Kerkez, whom they have identified as the perfect successor to Andrew Robertson.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is also due to head back to Chelsea - and then potentially Arsenal in a £5m deal - when his loan spell ends on June 30, meaning a major rearguard reshuffle is in order.

To make matters worse for Iraola, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Ukrainian centre-back Zabarnyi has given the green light to a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

The 22-year-old quickly adapted to life in the Premier League following his arrival from Dynamo Kiev in January 2023 and made 36 top-flight appearances for the Cherries last term, scoring once.

PSG, Bournemouth 'in talks' over Zabarnyi transfer fee

Bournemouth tied Zabarnyi down to a new long-term contract last summer, and his terms are not due to expire until 2029, but he is seemingly ready to embark on a new adventure with the European champions.

While the Ukraine international has apparently agreed to commit the next five years of his career to PSG, Romano adds that PSG and Bournemouth are yet to shake hands on a transfer fee.

Club-to-club discussions are understood to be underway, though, and Bournemouth are well-placed to make a major profit on the £19.3m they paid Dynamo Kiev for the defender two years ago.

Zabarnyi has made 86 appearances for Bournemouth across all tournaments in that time, scoring one goal and setting up another, and he recently captained Ukraine for the first time in a 2-1 friendly win over New Zealand on June 10.

PSG are just hours away from beginning their 2025 Club World Cup campaign; their opening Group B clash against La Liga titans Atletico Madrid kicks off at 8pm UK time.

Luis Enrique's side will also take on Botafogo and Seattle Sounders in the group stage, facing the Brazilian side on June 19 and the MLS outfit four days later.