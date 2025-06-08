Arsenal are reportedly edging closer to finalising a deal to sign a player, though there are concerns about the club's lack of business so far ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Arsenal's deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has reportedly edged closer to completion, with the shot-stopper said to be the club's top target as deputy to David Raya.

With the Gunners having finished second in the 2024-25 Premier League season, supporters have turned their attention to the summer transfer window hoping that the team addresses their weaknesses.

Supporters have repeatedly highlighted the need to reinforce in attack, with the likes of striker Benjamin Sesko linked with a move to the Emirates from RB Leipzig.

However, the Gunners are also keen on strengthening their goalkeeping ranks, though a deal for reported target Joan Garcia of Espanyol appears to have fallen through due to Barcelona's interest in the 24-year-old.

The Athletic claim that Arsenal have pivoted to Chelsea shot-stopper Arrizabalaga, who was on loan at Bournemouth last term but has a £5m release clause in his contract.

Is Mikel Arteta taking the right approach to the transfer window?

Arrizabalaga enjoyed a strong season with the Cherries, helping the club surpass their highest ever points total, and his highlights included saving an Erling Haaland penalty in the FA Cup.

If the Spaniard is seen as nothing more than a backup to Raya, then a deal for £5m would be a sensible use of funds, but Mikel Arteta must make the most of the transfer window and sign more impactful stars.

The Gunners' boss has not won a trophy since he guided the team to FA Cup glory in 2020, and he will be under pressure to bring major silverware back to the Emirates.

While the summer has only just begun, it is concerning to see rivals like Liverpool already making plays for the likes of Florian Wirtz, who may help elevate the champions' level.

Manchester City also spent significantly in the January transfer window, and the likely signing of playmaker Rayan Cherki this summer could help bring them back into contention for the title.

Though there is no reason to worry about Arsenal's business so far, failure to make enough first-team additions would almost certainly cost them the chance of success next term considering their rivals are making key signings.