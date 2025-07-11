Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for Sunday's Club World Cup final against Chelsea.

Seeking a fourth trophy in under four months, European champions Paris Saint-Germain will face down Chelsea in Sunday's Club World Cup final.

PSG should have most of their expensively-assembled squad available in New Jersey, but they are still missing two defenders due to suspension.

Regular starter Willian Pacho and back-up option Lucas Hernandez were both handed two-match bans after seeing red in the quarter-finals, so Lucas Beraldo should again deputise for Pacho alongside his fellow Brazilian Marquinhos.

As ever, penalty specialist Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal, while Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will occupy the full-back berths.

A fluent midfield triumvirate of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz - the latter of whom struck twice last time out - is virtually unmovable, so Warren Zaire-Emery must make do with a familiar place on the bench.

In fact, Luis Enrique could well name an unchanged XI at MetLife Stadium, as Ousmane Dembele finally made his first start of the tournament in Wednesday's emphatic semi-final win over Real Madrid.

After an injury had previously limited the France forward to two cameo appearances, he was somewhere near his brilliant best against Real and should again spearhead PSG's flexible front line.

Fending off challenges from Bradley Barcola, Lee Kang-in and rising star Senny Mayulu, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are set to link up with Dembele at MetLife Stadium.

