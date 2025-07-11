Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Sunday's Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea's quest for a second Club World Cup reaches its end on Sunday, when they meet European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final, at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

The Blues have been boosted by news that Moises Caicedo can overcome a minor ankle injury sustained in Tuesday's semi-final, so the Ecuador star should join Enzo Fernandez in central midfield.

Furthermore, both Levi Colwill and Liam Delap - who missed out on meeting Fluminense due to suspension - are now available. Delap's return will offer Enzo Maresca more firepower up front, where new boy Joao Pedro is favourite to start, with Nicolas Jackson no longer in favour.

Maresca may name the same front four, but it remains to be seen whether Tosin Adarabioyo retains his place at centre-back, as Colwill could be preferred alongside Trevoh Chalobah.

On the left, Marc Cucurella is set to face down PSG's wing wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, so he might need extra cover from whoever starts out wide on that flank - perhaps Pedro Neto.

Right-back Malo Gusto is set to keep club captain Reece James on the bench, where Chelsea's options will be limited by absences: Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia both have muscular issues, injured defender Benoit Badiashile may miss out again, while Noni Madueke is bound for the Blues' London rivals Arsenal.

Like teenage sensation Estevao - a scorer against his new club in the quarter-finals - recent signing Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is ineligible; both have already played for another team at this year's tournament.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Nkunku; Pedro

