Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Paris Saint-Germain Club World Cup encounter with Botafogo on Friday.

Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo will both aim to build on opening day victories in Group B when they come together on matchday two on Friday morning.

Luis Enrique's side continued their flying form from their Champions League triumph with a 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid to start their Club World Cup campaign, while Botafogo also took all three points with a 2-1 win against Seattle Sounders.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Friday's fixture.

What time does PSG vs. Botafogo kick off?

The Group B fixture is set to kick off at 2am UK time on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, it is a 6pm local time kickoff.

Where is PSG vs. Botafogo being played?

The match is set to be hosted at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California.

The stadium is certainly globally recognisable, as the Rose Bowl hosted Brazil's penalty victory over Italy in the 1994 World Cup final.

However, this is the only chance overseas fans will have to witness the arena, as the stadium will not be used for next summer's World Cup.

How to watch PSG vs. Botafogo in the UK

Online streaming

Those hoping to catch the game are in luck, because it is available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every match on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be loaded with CWC content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, and will be made available shorty after the final whistle.

What is at stake for PSG and Botafogo on matchday two?

A victory for PSG would all-but confirm their place at the top of the standings, with Enrique's side set to encounter Seattle Sounders in the final matchday.

Meanwhile, Botafogo could massively boost their chances of a top-two finish with a victory, and with Atletico Madrid awaiting them on the final matchday, three points could prove crucial on Friday.