Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 14 Jan 2026 13:41

West Bromwich Albion will begin life under new manager Eric Ramsay on Friday, when they welcome Middlesbrough to the Hawthorns Stadium.

The new boss arrives with the hosts sat 18th in the Championship table, while their visitors kept themselves in the top two with a return to winning ways last time out in the league.

Match preview

West Bromwich Albion return to Championship action on Friday in their first game of a new era under the management of Eric Ramsay, following the exit of Ryan Mason early in the new year.

Mason, who took charge of the Baggies over the summer, departed with the Midlands outfit sat 18th on 31 points from 26 Championship outings, on the back of a poor festive period which produced one victory and four defeats.

After that sole win over Queens Park Rangers, his tenure culminated in away defeats to Swansea City and Leicester City in the new year, with Karlan Grant's goal not enough to earn them a point against the latter as Abdul Fatawu snatched all three points for the hosts in a 2-1 triumph in injury time.

They do now head into action on the back of a victory, though, having faced Swansea City in the FA Cup third round under James Morrison on Sunday and advanced in a triumphant penalty shootout, after drawing 2-2 in 120 minutes with Josh Maja and Jed Wallace on the scoresheet.

Beginning life under Ramsay in 18th spot, seven points above the Championship drop zone and six outside of the top half, West Bromwich Albion will hope to kickstart a climb with a home win on Friday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

They face a tough test, though, with the visitors arriving hoping to strengthen their grip on a top-two spot.

After a strong start to the Championship season under Rob Edwards and in the early stages under Kim Hellberg, who arrived in late November, Middlesbrough's automatic promotion hopes took a hit in a tricky festive period.

A four-game run produced just one point and no goals, having only shared the spoils in a Boxing Day stalemate with Blackburn Rovers, but they bounced back in style in their second game of 2026, dishing out a 4-0 beating to Southampton thanks to Morgan Whittaker's brace and goals from Sammy Silvera and Alan Browne.

A tough trip to Fulham then followed on Saturday in the FA Cup third round, and Hellberg's men failed to pull off an upset, bowing out following a 3-1 defeat despite leading through Hayden Hackney at the interval.

Still sitting second in the Championship, but only leading third-placed Ipswich Town by two points due to their late 2025 setbacks, Middlesbrough will hope to build on their advantage again and make it back-to-back league wins on Friday.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

WLLWLL

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

LLWLLW

Middlesbrough Championship form:

WLDLLW

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

LDLLWL

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

West Bromwich Albion are without midfielder Ousmane Diakite, who has been granted a period of compassionate leave.

After being reduced to substitute appearances in Saturday's FA Cup tie, Karlan Grant and Aune Heggebo may both come back into the attack, with the latter boasting eight Championship goals this term.

Nat Phillips should also return from the outset at the back, meaning Krystian Bielik may move forward to join Callum Styles in midfield, with Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowatt having both missed last week's cup game through injuries.

Middlesbrough will remain without defenders George Edmundson, Alfie Jones, Darragh Lenihan, Callum Brittain and Alex Bangura alongside midfielder Riley McGree on Friday.

Tommy Conway will hope to again lead the line, while Morgan Whittaker has been their key man going forward in recent months, netting seven goals in the last 10 Championship games.

Dael Fry was fit to feature off the bench last weekend and may come into the defence from the outset, after Alan Browne, Luke Ayling, Adilson Malanda and Matt Targett formed a makeshift back four last time out given their long list of absences at the back.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Taylor; Styles, Bielik; Grant, Price, Johnston; Heggebo

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Brynn; Ayling, Malanda, Fry, Targett; Hackney, Morris; Silvera, Whittaker, Burgzorg; Conway

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Middlesbrough

Eric Ramsay's arrival may provide a much-needed lift for West Bromwich Albion in their bid to climb towards the right end of the table.

They face a tough first task, though, particularly after Middlesbrough rebuilt confidence with a 4-0 win in their last league game, and we give an edge to the second-placed visitors on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.