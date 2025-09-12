Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Now separated by just two points in the bottom half of the League One table, AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham United will meet at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors ended a five-match winless streak last weekend to narrow their gap to the hosts, who recently suffered a fourth straight defeat across all competitions.

Match preview

AFC Wimbledon head into the weekend aiming to put an end to a four-match losing run and begin climbing back up the League One table.

After winning promotion to England's third tier through the League Two playoffs last time around, the Dons enjoyed an impressive start, picking up nine points from their first five outings, culminating in a 2-0 home victory over Barnsley last month thanks to goals from Mathew Stevens and Antwoine Hackford.

They have been unable to add to that tally since, though, firstly suffering a 3-2 away loss to fellow promoted side Bradford City between cup defeats at the hands of Reading and Stevenage.

Johnnie Jackson's men then faced another tough trip to promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers last weekend and left empty-handed following a 3-0 beating, as Mason Burstow put their hosts ahead and Amario Cozier-Duberry and Joel Randall added second-half goals.

Now sitting 15th at this early stage, AFC Wimbledon will hope to put their tough recent run behind them and return to winning ways at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Their visitors, meanwhile, head south having picked up a much-needed victory of their own last time out.

Following a disappointing first season back in League One last time around, in which they finished 13th following Championship relegation, and the permanent appointment of Matt Hamshaw as manager, Rotherham United endured another slow start to their campaign.

Indeed, after an opening-day victory, the Millers went on to add just one more point to their tally in the next four attempts, culminating in a 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers between cup losses to Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Those results made it five games without a win in all competitions for the South Yorkshire side, but they were able to bounce back last weekend, hosting Exeter City and taking all three points as Denzel Hall scored the only goal of the game late in the first half.

Having, at least, moved three points above the bottom four with that win, Rotherham United will now bid to put a winning run together to scale the League One table in the coming weeks as the division continues to take shape with the chance to leapfrog their hosts.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

WWLWLL

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

LWLLLL

Rotherham United League One form:

WLLDLW

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

LDLLLW

Team News

AFC Wimbledon head into Saturday's meeting without defender Joe Lewis and midfielder Marcus Browne, with both suspended after being sent off in last week's defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

In the absence of the former, Patrick Bauer should earn a first league start for the Dons alongside Isaac Ogundere and Riley Harbottle in a back three.

Omar Bugiel will compete to start up front, but Antwoine Hackford may instead take Browne's place and join Myles Hippolyte in support of front man Mathew Stevens, who has managed four league goals so far this season after helping them earn promotion with 17 in League Two last time around.

Rotherham United will remain without key attacker Sam Nombe, who is confined to the treatment room alongside Lenny Agbaire, Sean Raggett and Martin Sherif.

The Millers may wish to be unchanged from last week's win, with Tom Holmes having joined Zak Jules and Reece James in a back three following Raggett's latest injury setback.

Kion Etete and Denzel Hall are fresh injury doubts, though, with the former expected to miss out leaving Joshua Kayode as the only available forward to join Jordan Hugill.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Harbottle; Asiimwe, Reeves, Smith, Seddon; Hackford, Stevens, Hippolyte

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Holmes, Jules, James; Rafferty, McWilliams, Powell, Kaleta; Gore; Hugill, Kayode

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Rotherham United

Given both sides' records so far this season and the visitors' injury issues particularly in attack, we anticipate defences coming out on top at the Cherry Red Records Stadium and give any slight edge to the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



