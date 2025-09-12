[monks data]
AFC Wimbledon
League One
Sep 13, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Rotherham logo

AFC Wimbledon
vs.
RotherhamRotherham United

Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Reporter
Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Rotherham - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Now separated by just two points in the bottom half of the League One table, AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham United will meet at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors ended a five-match winless streak last weekend to narrow their gap to the hosts, who recently suffered a fourth straight defeat across all competitions.


Match preview

AFC Wimbledon head into the weekend aiming to put an end to a four-match losing run and begin climbing back up the League One table.

After winning promotion to England's third tier through the League Two playoffs last time around, the Dons enjoyed an impressive start, picking up nine points from their first five outings, culminating in a 2-0 home victory over Barnsley last month thanks to goals from Mathew Stevens and Antwoine Hackford.

They have been unable to add to that tally since, though, firstly suffering a 3-2 away loss to fellow promoted side Bradford City between cup defeats at the hands of Reading and Stevenage.

Johnnie Jackson's men then faced another tough trip to promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers last weekend and left empty-handed following a 3-0 beating, as Mason Burstow put their hosts ahead and Amario Cozier-Duberry and Joel Randall added second-half goals.

Now sitting 15th at this early stage, AFC Wimbledon will hope to put their tough recent run behind them and return to winning ways at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Rotherham United interim manager Matt Hamshaw pictured on February 8, 2025

Their visitors, meanwhile, head south having picked up a much-needed victory of their own last time out.

Following a disappointing first season back in League One last time around, in which they finished 13th following Championship relegation, and the permanent appointment of Matt Hamshaw as manager, Rotherham United endured another slow start to their campaign.

Indeed, after an opening-day victory, the Millers went on to add just one more point to their tally in the next four attempts, culminating in a 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers between cup losses to Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Those results made it five games without a win in all competitions for the South Yorkshire side, but they were able to bounce back last weekend, hosting Exeter City and taking all three points as Denzel Hall scored the only goal of the game late in the first half.

Having, at least, moved three points above the bottom four with that win, Rotherham United will now bid to put a winning run together to scale the League One table in the coming weeks as the division continues to take shape with the chance to leapfrog their hosts.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

WWLWLL

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

LWLLLL

Rotherham United League One form:

WLLDLW

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

LDLLLW


Team News

Rotherham United forward Jordan Hugill in action

AFC Wimbledon head into Saturday's meeting without defender Joe Lewis and midfielder Marcus Browne, with both suspended after being sent off in last week's defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

In the absence of the former, Patrick Bauer should earn a first league start for the Dons alongside Isaac Ogundere and Riley Harbottle in a back three.

Omar Bugiel will compete to start up front, but Antwoine Hackford may instead take Browne's place and join Myles Hippolyte in support of front man Mathew Stevens, who has managed four league goals so far this season after helping them earn promotion with 17 in League Two last time around.

Rotherham United will remain without key attacker Sam Nombe, who is confined to the treatment room alongside Lenny Agbaire, Sean Raggett and Martin Sherif.

The Millers may wish to be unchanged from last week's win, with Tom Holmes having joined Zak Jules and Reece James in a back three following Raggett's latest injury setback.

Kion Etete and Denzel Hall are fresh injury doubts, though, with the former expected to miss out leaving Joshua Kayode as the only available forward to join Jordan Hugill.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Bauer, Harbottle; Asiimwe, Reeves, Smith, Seddon; Hackford, Stevens, Hippolyte

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Holmes, Jules, James; Rafferty, McWilliams, Powell, Kaleta; Gore; Hugill, Kayode


SM words green background

We say: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Rotherham United


 

Given both sides' records so far this season and the visitors' injury issues particularly in attack, we anticipate defences coming out on top at the Cherry Red Records Stadium and give any slight edge to the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:581322:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect9064:
Written by
Sam Varley
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Amario Cozier-Duberry Antwoine Hackford Denzel Hall Isaac Ogundere Joe Lewis Joel Randall Johnnie Jackson Jordan Hugill Joshua Kayode Kion Etete Lenny Agbaire Marcus Browne Martin Sherif Mason Burstow Mathew Stevens Matt Hamshaw Myles Hippolyte Omar Bugiel Patrick Bauer Reece James Riley Harbottle Sam Nombe Sean Raggett Tom Holmes Zak Jules Football
rhs 2.0
12.30pm
Pickering Town CFC
vs
Runcorn Linnets
3pm
Macclesfield
vs
Atherton Laburnum Rovers
3pm
Ebbsfleet
vs
Ashford Town
3pm
Hyde
vs
Whitby
3pm
Telford
vs
Kidderminster
3pm
Eastbourne
vs
Epsom & Ewell FC
3pm
Farnborough
vs
Dover Athletic
3pm
Gloucester City
vs
Chippenham
3pm
Welling United
vs
Slough
3pm
Matlock Town
vs
Carlton Town
3pm
Hemel Hemps.
vs
Bishop's Stortford
3pm
Fylde
vs
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Gosport Borough
vs
Poole
3pm
Maidenhead
vs
Faversham Town
3pm
Hitchin Town
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Chesham
vs
King's Lynn
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
West Auckland
vs
Spennymoor
3pm
Chelmsford City
vs
Hertford Town
3pm
Curzon Ashton
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Taunton Town
vs
Weston
3pm
Hampton
vs
AFC Croydon Athletic
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Rushall Olympic
3pm
Nantwich Town
vs
Trafford
3pm
Billericay
vs
Berkhamsted
3pm
FC United
vs
Chadderton
3pm
Stalybridge
vs
Chester
3pm
Bedford
vs
Dag & Red
3pm
Maldon & Tiptree
vs
Stanway Rovers FC
3pm
Hungerford
vs
Swindon Supermarine
3pm
Dorking
vs
Wingate & Finchley
3pm
South Shields
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Chasetown
vs
Banbury
3pm
Congleton Town FC
vs
Chorley
3pm
Sporting Khalsa
vs
Hereford
3pm
Racing Club Warwick
vs
Evesham United
3pm
Quorn
vs
Kettering
3pm
Grimsby Borough
vs
Halesowen Town
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Worksop
3pm
Enfield 1893
vs
Enfield Town
3pm
Steyning Town
vs
Tonbridge Angels
3pm
Jersey Bulls
vs
Worthing
3pm
Deal Town
vs
Egham Town
3pm
Tower Hamlets
vs
Flackwell Heath FC
3pm
Shaftesbury Town
vs
Frome Town
3pm
Westbury United
vs
Oxford City
3pm
Fareham Town
vs
Sholing
3pm
Brixham
vs
Dorchester
3pm
Sutton Coldfield Town
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Westfield
vs
Horsham
3pm
AFC Totton
vs
Torquay Utd
3pm
Buxton
vs
Redditch United
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Aveley
3pm
Spalding
vs
Alfreton
3pm
P'boro Sports
vs
Hornchurch
3pm
Shepshed Dynamo
vs
Stamford
3pm
Bury Town
vs
Woodford Town
3pm
Whitstable Town
vs
Chichester
3pm
Merthyr Town
vs
Torpoint Athletic
3pm
Needham Market
vs
Eynesbury Rovers
3pm
Alvechurch
vs
Leamington
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Tadley Calleva
3pm
Royston
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Chatham Town
3pm
Bootle FC
vs
Darlington
3pm
Dunston
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Coleshill Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Cray Valley
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Bath City
3pm
Morpeth Town
vs
Witton Albion
3pm
Newcastle Blue Star
vs
Marine AFC
3pm
Salisbury
vs
Laverstock & Ford
3pm
Leiston
vs
Hackney Wick
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Bedfont Sports
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Scarborough Ath


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!