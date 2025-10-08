Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the World Cup qualifying clash between Portugal and Republic of Ireland.

Portugal will aim to maintain their 100% winning record in UEFA FIFA World Cup qualifying when they take on Republic of Ireland on Saturday in group F.

While the hosts are top of the standings with two wins from two fixtures, the visitors are yet to win a match, with one draw and one defeat, leaving them bottom of the table.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Portugal vs. Republic of Ireland kick off?

The World Cup qualifying clash will kick off at 7.45pm on Saturday night.

Where is Portugal vs. Republic of Ireland being played?

The match will take place at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

The stadium is the home of Sporting Lisbon and boasts a capacity of 52,095.

How to watch Portugal vs. Republic of Ireland in the UK

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Amazon Prime Video Sport will show highlights of the best incidents throughout the match, including the goals and big chances.

Portugal vs. Republic of Ireland: How many times have the two nations met?

Portugal and Republic of Ireland have locked horns on 16 occasions throughout history, with Portugal leading the overall head-to-head with nine wins to just four defeats, while there have also been three draws.

Portugal have been particularly dominant in their meetings in recent history, winning three and drawing just one of their last four encounters, including a dominant 3-0 win in their latest meeting in June 2024.

