Ahead of Tuesday's World Cup 2026 qualifier between Portugal and Hungary, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Cristiano Ronaldo's record against the Magyars.

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo has some wrongs to right when the Selecao host Hungary in Tuesday's World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

The Al-Nassr veteran was thwarted from the penalty spot by the Republic of Ireland's Caoimhin Kelleher on Saturday, but his blushes were spared by Ruben Neves as Roberto Martinez's men prevailed 1-0 in Group F.

Portugal will therefore qualify for the World Cup with two games to spare if they get the better of Hungary and Armenia fail to beat Ireland this week, and the statistics suggest that Ronaldo could redeem himself on Tuesday.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the 40-year-old's record against Hungary, including overall wins, goals and assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record vs. Hungary

Played: 7

Won: 6

Drawn: 1

Lost: 0

Goals: 7

Assists: 3

Portugal have never lost to Hungary in a senior men's international fixture - going through 15 matches without defeat - so naturally, Cristiano Ronaldo is also yet to come out on the wrong end of the scoreline against the Magyars.

The ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United man has prevailed in six and drawn one of his seven games against Hungary, while coming up with a stellar 10 goal contributions, seven of his own and three assists.

Five of Ronaldo's battles with Hungary have come in World Cup Qualifying, where he boasts a perfect record of five wins and also five goal involvements, netting three times and setting up his teammates twice.

The 40-year-old has also faced the Magyars twice at the European Championships, winning one and drawing one while claiming a fabulous four goals and one assist at the continental gathering.

Most recently, Ronaldo netted from the penalty spot in a 3-2 beating of the Hungarians in a September 2025 World Cup qualifier, prior to which he struck a brace in a 3-0 group-stage win at Euro 2020.

The attacker also scored back-to-back doubles against Hungary between 2016 and 2017 - a brace and an assist in an enthralling 3-3 Euro 2016 draw, and two more in a 3-0 World Cup Qualifying win in March 2017.

Ronaldo's maiden meetings with Hungary came all the way back in 2009, when he was already donning the captain's armband at the age of 24, although he drew a blank in his first meeting as Pepe scored the winner in a 1-0 triumph.

However, Ronaldo had a say in a 3-0 victory for the Selecao in October 2009, providing the assist for a Simao goal shortly before coming off with an ankle injury.

