Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Portsmouth and Coventry City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Coventry City will be looking to retain their unbeaten Championship record when they travel to the south coast for Tuesday's meeting with Portsmouth.

The Sky Blues are leading the way in the second tier, while Pompey will head into the midweek round of fixtures in 14th position.

Match preview

Portsmouth have found wins hard to come by in recent times, having won just one of their previous six matches (D3, L2).

However, they have at least proven to be a tough team to beat in their last three outings, beginning that run of fixtures with a 2-2 draw against Watford before condemning Middlesbrough to their first league defeat of the season.

Pompey then battled hard to take a point from Saturday's away clash against Leicester City, with John Swift scoring his first goal for his boyhood club to cancel out Aaron Ramsey's opener at the King Power Stadium.

While they would have been pleased with the 1-1 draw, John Mousinho's side have now gone four consecutive away games without a win, so they will be looking forward to returning to the familiar surroundings of Fratton Park, where they have won two of their last four matches.

The hosts will draw inspiration from the fact that they have won four of their last five home league meetings with Coventry, including a dominant 4-1 victory in December thanks to four goals from Callum Lang.

Pompey may find it difficult to replicate that free-scoring display, partly because Lang is out injured but largely due to the fact that they are the league's joint third-lowest scorers with nine goals to their name.

Coventry City are the only team across the top four divisions who are yet to lose a league match this season, having won six and drawn four of their 10 Championship outings.

Frank Lampard's charges recorded a fourth consecutive victory in Saturday's home clash against Blackburn Rovers, which saw Victor Torp and Brandon Thomas-Asante score in a 2-0 victory, leaving the Sky Blues a point clear at the top of the standings.

The result also represented a fifth consecutive clean sheet, taking their total tally to six shutouts in 10 league matches - two more than any other side in the division.

However, their success has not just been built on defensive solidity because they are currently the league's highest scorers with a mammoth total of 29 goals.

Coventry have scored nine goals across their last three away league games, and they now have the opportunity to become the first club to win three successive away games in the second tier by a margin of four goals or more.

Despite being in impressive form, the Sky Blues will be wary that they have not beaten Portsmouth in a competitive game at Fratton Park since running out 3-0 winners in April 2011.

Portsmouth Championship form:

D L L D W D

Coventry City Championship form:

D D W W W W

Team News

Portsmouth are still expected to be without Lang, Thomas Waddingham, Franco Umeh, Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell and Nicolas Schmid.

Josh Murphy remains a doubt following his five-game injury absence, while Harvey Blair will have to be assessed after he was left out of Saturday's squad with a hamstring issue.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Yang Min-hyuk will continue to be one of Pompey's main attacking outlets, having scored or assisted in each of the last three Championship matches.

As for the league leaders, they are expected to be without midfielder Jack Rudoni, defender Joel Latibeaudiere and goalkeeper Oliver Dovin.

Josh Eccles is believed to be closing in on a return to fitness, but it remains to be seen whether he will be ready for Tuesday's contest.

Thomas-Asante will be looking to continue his impressive form after scoring four goals in his last four appearances for Coventry.

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Bursik; Williams, Knight, Poole, Ogilvie; Pack, Dozzell; Chaplin, Swift, Yang; Bishop

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva; Torp, Grimes; Sakamoto, Thomas-Asante, Mason-Clark; Wright

We say: Portsmouth 0-2 Coventry City

Portsmouth may be unbeaten in three games, but as one of the league's lowest scorers, we think they will struggle against Coventry's strong backline.

We ultimately believe the high-flying visitors will continue their blistering form by claiming a relatively comfortable victory at Fratton Park.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email