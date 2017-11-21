Crowd generic

Portsmouth

Kenny Jackett signs new two-year contract at Portsmouth

Jackett signs new Portsmouth contract
© Getty Images
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett signs a new two-year contract at the League One club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 13:24 UK

Portsmouth have announced that manager Kenny Jackett has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract.

The 55-year-old, who is now tied down to the club until 2021, has been in charge of the League One outfit for the past five months.

Since replacing Paul Cook, Jackett has guided Pompey to 10th in the table with eight wins, two draws and eight defeats.

"Pompey is a really special, incredible football club," the manager told the club's official website. "The chairman, board and CEO all share a long-term vision of where the club is going and I want to be a part of that.

"When offered the opportunity to extend my contract it was a very simple decision to make and I am extremely excited about the future of PFC."

Chief executive Mark Catlin added: "We were absolutely thrilled to be able to bring Kenny to Pompey this summer and with his fantastic work ethic and experience, the club continues to progress alongside many of the individual players in the squad.

"Kenny has bought into the project for the future of the club. We're happy with him and he is happy here – it's a great match for both parties."

Portsmouth have won their last three games on the bounce.

Kenny Jackett pictured on January 9, 2016
Read Next:
Kenny Jackett wanted by Portsmouth?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Kenny Jackett, Paul Cook, Mark Catlin, Football
Your Comments
More Portsmouth News
Kenny 'Grab Your' Jackett looks on during Wolves' game against Hull City on August 16, 2015
Kenny Jackett signs new two-year contract at Portsmouth
 A general view of Fratton Park prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Portsmouth and Northampton Town at Fratton Park on December 29, 2013
Michael Eisner: 'Portsmouth were like an abused child'
 Matthew Kennedy in action for Everton on July 22, 2014
Cardiff City winger Matthew Kennedy joins Portsmouth on loan
Michael Eisner completes Portsmouth takeoverFan dies during Pompey pre-season gameHarry Redknapp reveals cancer scareReading handed home tie in League CupJackett to sign Henry for Portsmouth?
Portsmouth confirm Jackett appointmentKenny Jackett wanted by Portsmouth?Conte named LMA Manager of the YearGareth Evans pens new Pompey dealHartlepool relegated from Football League
> Portsmouth Homepage



Live Football
Champions League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
MLS Playoffs
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury17124126111540
2Wigan AthleticWigan17113330111936
3Bradford CityBradford1810352720733
4Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe189542213932
5Charlton AthleticCharlton169432518731
6Blackburn RoversBlackburn1684424121228
7Oxford UnitedOxford Utd187563122926
8Rotherham UnitedRotherham188283125626
9Fleetwood Town187562726126
10Portsmouth188282322126
11Peterborough UnitedPeterborough177462724325
12Blackpool177462322125
13MK Dons186572026-623
14Southend UnitedSouthend176562027-723
15Oldham AthleticOldham176383036-621
16Bristol Rovers1870112633-721
17Doncaster RoversDoncaster185581921-220
18Walsall174762125-419
19AFC Wimbledon185491420-619
20Gillingham184681421-718
21Northampton TownNorthampton1853101530-1518
22Rochdale173861722-517
23Plymouth ArgylePlymouth1835101328-1514
24Bury1834111828-1013
> Full Version
 