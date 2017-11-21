Jackett signs new Portsmouth contract

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett signs a new two-year contract at the League One club.

Portsmouth have announced that manager Kenny Jackett has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract.

The 55-year-old, who is now tied down to the club until 2021, has been in charge of the League One outfit for the past five months.

Since replacing Paul Cook, Jackett has guided Pompey to 10th in the table with eight wins, two draws and eight defeats.

"Pompey is a really special, incredible football club," the manager told the club's official website. "The chairman, board and CEO all share a long-term vision of where the club is going and I want to be a part of that.

"When offered the opportunity to extend my contract it was a very simple decision to make and I am extremely excited about the future of PFC."

Chief executive Mark Catlin added: "We were absolutely thrilled to be able to bring Kenny to Pompey this summer and with his fantastic work ethic and experience, the club continues to progress alongside many of the individual players in the squad.

"Kenny has bought into the project for the future of the club. We're happy with him and he is happy here – it's a great match for both parties."

Portsmouth have won their last three games on the bounce.