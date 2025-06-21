Preview: Porto vs Al Ahly - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's Club World Cup clash between Porto and Al Ahly, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both in danger of making an early exit from the Club World Cup, Porto and Al Ahly will clash at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Monday.

After picking up a point on Group A's opening matchday, the two sides lost last time out, leaving them three points behind Inter Miami and Palmeiras with an inferior goal difference.

Match preview

Progressing to the knockout rounds of FIFA's revamped Club World Cup has become much more complicated for Porto, after they were beaten 2-1 by Inter Miami in their second group fixture.

Despite taking an early lead, via a VAR-awarded Samu Aghehowa spot kick, the Portuguese side came away from Atalanta empty-handed, conceding twice in the second half.

Within two minutes of the restart, Miami drew level through Telasco Segovia, before grand master Lionel Messi stepped up to dispatch a trademark free kick.

Having failed to find a response, Porto ultimately lost after taking a lead for the first time since doing so against Europa League conquerors Roma back in February.

So, with just one point on the board from their opening stalemate with Palmeiras, the Dragons must now defeat Al Ahly while hoping Messi's men beat the Brazilians - then, Porto could potentially advance on goal difference.

Pressure is therefore piled on head coach Martin Anselmi, who has struggled to make an impact since his arrival in mid-season, with the fallen Primeira Liga giants posting a second straight third-placed finish.

That was the first time the northern club had failed to place inside Portugal’s top two in consecutive seasons since the mid-1970s, as both Lisbon sides instead fought it out for the top prizes.

Going out of this tournament in the group stage may even cause club president Andre Villas-Boas to consider Anselmi's future, so there will be plenty at stake on Monday evening.

Even the intervention of a lightning storm could not help Al Ahly turn their second game around, as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Palmeiras last time out.

The match was temporarily paused due to adverse weather conditions in the 60th minute, shortly after the Brazilian side had scored their second goal.

Despite having a 65% share of possession, the Cairo club could not carve out many chances, and they are now winless in their last three Club World Cup fixtures, failing to score in each one.

Dominant in the Egyptian Premier League and 12-time victors in the CAF Champions League, Al Ahly understandably claim to be Africa's top team, but they may well be bound for another early CWC exit.

Only victory over Porto and an Inter Miami defeat could take them through to the last 16 of this summer's tournament - but, for that to happen, Jose Riveiro's men will have to make history.

Monday marks Al Ahly's third competitive meeting with European opposition - they lost the previous two, to Bayern Munich in 2021 and then Real Madrid two years later.

Porto Club World Cup form:

D L

Porto form (all competitions):

L W W W D L

Al Ahly Club World Cup form:

D L

Al Ahly form (all competitions):

W W W D D L

Team News

After six months in charge, Porto coach Martin Anselmi continues to tinker, so his selection for this crucial group-stage contest remains uncertain.

An unfamiliar trio has featured in the back three so far, while Fabio Vieira played a defensive midfield role against Inter Miami, but players such as Nehuen Perez and Stephen Eustaquio may now be considered.

Having deputised for injured captain Diogo Costa in the first two matches, back-up goalkeeper Claudio Ramos could start again.

In a losing cause, Samu Aghehowa scored his 26th goal across all competitions since the start of the 2024-25 campaign on Thursday, and he is sure to lead the Dragons' attack.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly will be without one of their main goal threats, as creative midfielder Emam Ashour sustained a broken collarbone on the opening matchday.

Therefore, ex-Aston Villa winger Trezeguet and star striker Wessam Abou Ali must shoulder the burden up front. A Denmark-born Palestine international, the latter has netted 33 league goals over the past two seasons, but he scored at the wrong end against Palmeiras.

As ever, club captain Mohamed El Shanawy - a 36-year-old veteran, capped 64 times by Egypt - will feature between the posts.

Porto possible starting lineup: Ramos; Perez, Pedro, Marcano; Mario, Varela, Eustaquio, Moura; Veiga, Mora; Omorodion

Al Ahly possible starting lineup: El Shenawy; Hany, Dari, Ibrahim, Attiyat-Allah; Ben Romdhane, Attia, Fathi; Zizo, Ali, Trezeguet

We say: Porto 2-2 Al Ahly

With victory their only option, both teams should take risks in their final Group A fixture, leading to an open encounter.

Porto are still lacking cohesion, so Al Ahly might take advantage and end their goal drought; though a draw suits neither, that could be the final outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email