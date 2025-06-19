Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick to reache a goalscoring milestone in Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Porto at the Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi netted a stunning free-kick to reach a goalscoring landmark in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Porto at the Club World Cup.

After drawing with Al Ahly on matchday one, Inter Miami fought back from a goal down to claim all three points in their second group game against the Portuguese giants.

Samu Aghehowa netted an eighth-minute penalty to give Porto an early lead, before Telasco Segovia restored parity inside the opening two minutes of the second period.

Just seven minutes later, Messi produced one of his trademark free-kicks to turn the game completely in Inter Miami's favour.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner whipped an inch-perfect strike over the wall and past Porto goalkeeper Claudio Ramos at the near post.



MESSI MAGIC ONCE AGAIN ☄️? What a free kick from the goat at the FIFA Club World Cup. pic.twitter.com/EiAv4invb8

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 19, 2025

Messi reaches goalscoring milestone

Messi's spectacular strike proved enough to seal all three points, while it also took him to a significant milestone in his Inter Miami career.

The 37-year-old has now scored 50 goals in 61 competitive appearances since he joined the club in the summer of 2023.

The effort also represented the 68th time that Messi has scored a direct free-kick in his career for club and country.

In fact, the Argentina international has now scored directly from a free-kick in 12 different competitions during his illustrious career.

Where are Inter Miami in Group A?

Messi's sixth goal in his five appearances for Inter Miami could prove decisive in his team's bid to reach the knockout rounds.

The Herons are sitting in second place and level on four points with group leaders Palmeiras, while they boast a three-point advantage over Porto and Al Ahly.

Crucially, they cannot be overtaken by Porto due to their head-to-head advantage, meaning Al Ahly are the only team that can overtake them on matchday three.

Inter Miami know that a point in Monday's clash against Palmeiras would guarantee a place in the Round of 32, while a win would see them advance as group winners.