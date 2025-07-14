Sports Mole previews Thursday's MLS Playoffs clash between Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Portland Timbers will look to bounce back from last outing’s setback as they welcome resurgent Real Salt Lake to Providence Park this midweek.

Rose City approach this clash off the back of a 2-1 defeat away to St. Louis City, while the visitors made it three wins from four with a 1-0 success over Houston Dynamo.

Portland have recorded nine wins, six draws and as many defeats to amass 33 points this term, a return that sees them occupy fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

It has been an improved campaign so far, especially considering the Timbers failed to finish higher than eighth in any of the last three regular seasons, although Phil Neville’s men continue to struggle for rhythm.

The team has managed just four points from their previous four fixtures, with the defeat at St. Louis marking their second loss in that stretch and further highlighting their travel concerns.

Both setbacks have come away from home, but the Timbers have made Providence Park a fortress this term, winning six of their 11 league games there (D4, L1), while going unbeaten in the last 10 on their turf.

This strong record is made even more significant by the fact that Portland are undefeated in their last five meetings with Salt Lake, including victories in their two most recent home clashes.

Offensively, the hosts have shown plenty of cutting edge this season, with 31 goals to their name, but their backline has been far less assured, conceding 30 times.

For Real Salt Lake, this is a period of resurgence, with Pablo Mastroeni’s side now enjoying their longest unbeaten run of the campaign, having avoided defeat in each of their last four outings.

The Claret and Cobalt have collected 10 points from that stretch, eclipsing the nine they managed from their previous 13 matches, a timely revival that has dragged them back into the playoff qualification picture.

Salt Lake are currently 11th in the Western Conference with 25 points from 21 matches, just two off the final wildcard spot and four behind seventh-placed Colorado Rapids, who have played two games more.

Last weekend’s narrow win over Houston came courtesy of a 42nd-minute effort from William Agada, marking the fourth successive match in which RSL have led at halftime, a trend that could be pivotal again in this encounter.

However, their form on the road remains a concern, with just two wins from 11 away matches in Major League Soccer and no victory in the last six (D3, L3).

Team News

Portland will be without central defender Kamal Miller, who is suspended after reaching the limit for bookings.

The likes of Antony and Jonathan Rodriguez remain sidelined with muscle problems, while Ariel Lassiter continues his spell out with an abdominal injury and Zac McGraw is still unavailable due to a back issue.

Salt Lake will also be without midfielder Braian Ojeda, who serves a one-match suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries further deplete their ranks, with Javain Brown and Tyler Wolff ruled out due to knee problems, while Zac MacMath is sidelined with a shoulder issue.

Portland Timbers possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Zuparic, Surman, Smith; Mosquera, Ortiz, Paredes, Fory; Moreno, Costa; Mora

Real Salt Lake possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Caliskan, Glad, Junqua, Katranis; Ruiz, Palacio; Goncalves, Gozo, Luna; Agada

We say: Portland Timbers 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Despite Salt Lake’s recent upturn, their continued vulnerability on the road could be exposed again by a Portland side that has looked confident at home and has held the upper hand in this fixture in recent times.

