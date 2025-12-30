Preview: Port Vale vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 30 Dec 2025 17:27

Managerless Port Vale will be hoping to kick off 2026 with a win when they welcome an in-form Blackpool side to Vale Park on Thursday.

The hosts are bottom of League One and 11 points from safety, while the visitors are 13th and both eight points off the playoffs and three points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Port Vale sacked manager Darren Moore following a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, having last won a league game in September.

Caretaker manager Jamie Smith took the reins for Vale's trip to high-flying Bradford City on Monday where they suffered a 1-0 defeat, with Jenson Metcalfe netting the winner for the Bantams.

The biggest issue this season has been going forward, with the Valiants managing just 13 goals in 22 games which is comfortably the worst record in the division.

Lorent Tolaj was their top scorer last season as they earned promotion from League Two, but he joined Plymouth Argyle over the summer and is currently League One's joint-top scorer.

Vale have failed to adequately replace Tolaj, with new signings Ben Waine and Mo Faal managing just one league goal between them, and the club have only found the back of the net in one of their last 10 league games.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five league games and thrashed 10-man Rotherham 4-0 in their most recent outing on Monday, with Josh Bowler, Danny Imray, Ashley Fletcher and Tom Bloxham on target.

The Seasiders's form has improved since Ian Evatt replaced Steve Bruce as manager in October and they are now within touching distance of the playoffs, having been bottom of the league when he took charge.

Evatt believes his side can still "get better at pretty much everything" and he is hopeful they can kick on in 2026, starting with their trip to Vale Park.

Thursday's match will be the second meeting between these two teams this season, with the first coming in the EFL Trophy back in August and ending as a 1-0 win for Port Vale.

In fact, Vale have an historical edge over Blackpool, having not lost to their rivals since 2015 in the second round of the EFL Trophy.

Port Vale League One form:

LDLLDL

Port Vale form (all competitions):

LLWWDL

Blackpool League One form:

LWDWWW

Blackpool form (all competitions):

WWDWWW

Team News

Port Vale will be without Liam Gordon and Funso Ojo, who are long-term absentees with injuries, and Smith is not expected to make any changes after an improved display against Bradford.

As a result, Jayden Stockley and Devante Cole are set to start up front, with Ryan Croasdale, George Byers and Jordan Shipley featuring in midfield.

Blackpool are also expected to continue with the same team that beat Rotherham, with Bloxham and Fletcher leading the line now that Dale Taylor has been ruled out for three months with a metatarsal injury.

Jordan Brown suffered a foot injury on Boxing Day, but he was able to feature as a substitute against Rotherham and is set to remain on the bench with Albie Morgan, George Honeyman and Bowler continuing in midfield.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Amos; Clark, John, Heneghan, Humphreys, Headley; Croasdale, Byers, Shipley; Stockley, Cole

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Casey Horsfall, Husband; Imray, Morgan, Honeyman, Ashworth; Bowler; Bloxham, Fletcher

We say: Port Vale 0-2 Blackpool

Port Vale's woes are expected to continue on New Year's Day when they take on an much-improved Blackpool team that have scored 12 goals in their last five league games.

