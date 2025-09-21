Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's EFL Cup clash between Port Vale and Arsenal.

After rescuing a draw in Sunday's clash with Manchester City, Arsenal will put their Premier League campaign on hold for Wednesday's EFL Cup third-round tie against Port Vale.

The contest represents the start of Arsenal's League Cup campaign, while Port Vale have had to negotiate two rounds of action to reach this stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the third-round clash.

What time does Port Vale vs. Arsenal kick off?

The third-round tie will get underway at 7:45pm local time on Wednesday.

Where is Port Vale vs. Arsenal being played?

The match will be held at Port Vale's home of Vale Park, which can hold 15,036 spectators.

This will be Arsenal's first away game against Port Vale since they played out a 1-1 draw in an FA Cup third-round replay. The Gunners went on to win the subsequent penalty shootout as part of their triumphant FA Cup campaign.

How to watch Port Vale vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

The EFL Cup tie will be live in the UK on Sky Sports Football, which is channel number 403 for Sky customers and 513 for Virgin Media customers.

Online streaming

Sky customers can also stream the match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app. You can also watch the game on NOW TV, which offers a day pass for £14.99 and a monthly subscription for £34.99.

Highlights

Fans should be able to access highlights of the game on the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Sky Sports Football X account will also post clips of pivotal moments from the match.

What is at stake for Port Vale and Arsenal?

Port Vale are looking forward to facing one of the biggest clubs in England after getting the better of Blackpool and Birmingham City in the first two rounds of the EFL Cup.

The Valiants have recent experience of enjoying an EFL Cup run after going all the way to the quarter-finals in the 2023-24 competiton.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be determined to avoid an upset, as they begin their quest to win the League Cup for the first time since 1992-93.

The Gunners threatened to end their wait for EFL Cup glory last term, but they ultimately fell short in the semi-final tie against Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta's side will carry a three-game unbeaten run into the midweek fixture after Gabriel Martinelli netted a late equaliser in Sunday's hoome clash with Man City.



Ben Sully Written by

