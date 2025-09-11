Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Peterborough United play host to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon still searching for their first victory of the new League One campaign.

At a time when Posh sit bottom of the table, the visitors to London Road are in 19th position after kick-starting their season last time out.

Match preview

Given his affinity to Peterborough, Peterborough chiefs would need fully convincing to part ways with Darren Ferguson for the fourth time.

However, it is reaching that stage where decisions may need to be made, Posh collecting just one point from seven league matches during 2025-26.

Three of the six defeats being against Cardiff City, Luton Town and Huddersfield Town - the three title favourites - is likely being taken into consideration, particularly when Peterborough pushed the latter all the way on away territory in a 3-2 loss last time out.

Nevertheless, since a 1-1 draw against another in-form side in Bradford City, Peterborough have conceded three times in each of their last three matches in all competitions.

Having failed to win any of their closing five matches of last season, Peterborough have now gone 14 competitive fixtures without success.

Wycombe appeared to be following a similar path under Mike Dodds, who is yet to convince the fanbase that he is the right man for the job.

The Chairboys failed to win any of their opening six league games of 2025-26, collecting just the two points along the way, until they finally emerged victorious last time out.

Two new signings in Sam Bell and Cauley Woodrow earned Wycombe an impressive 2-0 triumph over Mansfield Town, taking the club to within five points of the top half of the standings.

With just nine goals being conceded in seven games, Dodds will feel that there is potential for Wycombe to make quick headway if their new-look frontline can find some consistency.

Peterborough United League One form:

L L L D L L

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

L L D L L L

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

L D L D L W

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

L D D L L W

Team News

Despite defeat to Huddersfield last time out, the level of performance may lead to Ferguson selecting the same Peterborough XI and system.

Tom O'Connor, Jacob Mendy and Jimmy-Jay Morgan were all included for immediate league debuts and should keep their places.

Dodds may take a similar approach when naming his Wycombe side with Woodrow and Bell having come through three quarters of the last contest on debut.

Although Niall Huggins was removed before the hour mark, the Sunderland loanee should keep his spot at right wing-back.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, Nevett, O'Connor, Mendy; Garbett, Collins, Khela; Leonard, Morgan

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sas; Grimmer, Taylor, Harvie; Huggins, Abbott, Leahy, Allen; Onyedinma, Woodrow, Bell

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

With Wycombe having posted a win last time out, they will fancy their chances of inflicting further misery on Peterborough. However, we are backing the home side to come out of this contest with a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email