Preview: Parma vs Fiorentina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 25 Dec 2025 10:30

After finally ending their win drought last week, Fiorentina will seek the first away victory of an awful Serie A campaign when they visit Parma on Saturday.

Ahead of their final fixture in 2025, both teams are deep in danger, but the Viola will be buoyed by getting off the mark at long last.

Match preview

Aided by Udinese's goalkeeper being sent off within seven minutes, Fiorentina released some pent-up frustration by smashing five goals past their visitors last weekend.

Seizing a golden chance against 10 men, the Viola scored three times in the first half, before star striker Moise Kean leapt out of his slump and netted two more after the break.

While Fiorentina fans could celebrate ending a 15-match winless streak in Serie A, they remain disgruntled at their club's chaotic end to 2025.

After losing two coaches and a sporting director within just a few months, the Tuscan side are on their third manager since the end of last season - and current boss Paolo Vanoli is still under serious pressure.

His team occupy 20th place on nine points, leaving them five adrift of safety, while they recently limped into the Conference League playoffs by losing to Lausanne.

So, finally posting a first Serie A away win since May - when they also beat Udinese - is essential, and victory at Stadio Tardini would also them move within two points of Parma.

© Imago / Gribaudi

After both games were drawn last term, Parma have won none of their last six league meetings with Fiorentina, dating back to 2019.

Sitting just above Serie A's drop zone, Carlos Cuesta's side could do with ending that wait this week - particularly against a relegation rival.

Though they have claimed two wins from their last four league fixtures - as many as from the previous 16 - the Gialloblu missed a great chance to continue their revival last time out.

In the first of two home games to end the calendar year, they somehow lost 1-0 to nine-man Lazio, extending their winless streak at the Tardini to six games.

Having won just once on home turf so far, Parma must improve results at their Emilian headquarters if they are to stay up, and the next opportunity comes around this weekend.

After a fortnight off, due to their scheduled opponents taking part in the Supercoppa Italiana, Cuesta and co have certainly had time to prepare for Saturday's early kickoff.

Parma Serie A form:

L D W L W L

Parma form (all competitions):

D W L L W L

Fiorentina Serie A form:

D D L L L W

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

L L W L L W

Team News

© Imago

After missing last week's long-awaited win, Fiorentina trio Robin Gosens, Pablo Mari and Jacopo Fazzini could also sit out the trip to Parma, while Tariq Lamptey is still on his road to recovery from an ACL injury.

Furthermore, Luca Ranieri - who was recently replaced by David De Gea as club captain - must serve a suspension, leaving Vanoli short of options in central defence.

Excelling amid mediocrity, experienced midfielder Rolando Mandragora is the Viola's top league scorer with five Serie A strikes this season; meanwhile, Parma's main man has been four-goal Mateo Pellegrino, who could be on the move in January.

During two weeks of training, the hosts have welcomed Alessandro Circati back from an ankle problem, but his fellow defender Abdoulaye Ndiaye is still sidelined.

The Gialloblu are also missing long-term absentees Matija Frigan and Zion Suzuki, both of whom hope to return in February.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Corvi; Britschgi, Delprato, Valenti, Valeri; Bernabe, Estevez, Keita; Benedyczak, Ondrejka; Pellegrino

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Pongracic, Comuzzo, Viti; Dodo, Mandragora, Fagioli, Ndour, Parisi; Gudmundsson, Kean

We say: Parma 1-2 Fiorentina

Not only do Parma hold one of Serie A's worst home records - most recently losing to nine men - but they may also lack rhythm after two weeks without a game.

So, the stage could be set for Fiorentina to continue their comeback, finally posting a first top-flight away win since May.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.