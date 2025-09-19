Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Paris FC and Strasbourg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Meeting in a Ligue 1 fixture for the first time in over 40 years, Paris FC will welcome Strasbourg to Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital on Sunday.

Each side came away with a one-goal victory on matchday four, with Paris edging Brest 2-1 and Strasbourg defeating Le Havre by a 1-0 score.

Match preview

It has been an exciting couple of weeks for the other Paris club, who are putting together some fine performances domestically, scoring five goals in their last two league fixtures, emerging victorious both times.

Paris FC have found the back of the net in 23 of their previous 24 home contests across all competitions, as only Annecy managed to keep them off the scoresheet over that span with a 0-0 draw in November 2024.

Dating back to their previous campaign in Ligue 2 this team have won their last 10 league contests on home soil, though nine of those wins took place at Stade Sebastien Charlety.

With a win on Sunday, Stephane Gilli’s men would equal their number of points from the previous campaign in the second tier after five matchdays (nine).

From the beginning of the year until now, they have lost just one domestic affair in either Ligue 1 or 2 when drawing first blood, dropping a 2-1 decision at home to Martigues in January.

Les Parisiens have points in three consecutive home games versus Strasbourg, though their last top-flight victory against them in Paris was back in 1973 (3-0).

Early into the new season, Strasbourg have had a flair for the dramatic, and that was the case again last weekend, scoring the winner in second-half stoppage time.

That has become a trademark of Liam Rosenior’s side this season, with four of their five league goals coming beyond the 75th minute, while all have happened in the second half.

On Sunday, they can capture their second victory away from home in the competition, something which took them until matchday 12 to achieve a season ago.

Strasbourg have struggled against newly promoted sides away from home, losing 11 of those 18 encounters since returning to Ligue 1 in 2017-18.

Their nine points collected after four matchdays are the most they have accumulated at this stage of a top-flight season since their only title-winning campaign in 1978-79 (10) if you count three points for a win.

Le Racing have not beaten Paris FC away from home since the two sides met in the 1980 Coupe de France (1-0), though they have lost just one of their last seven competitive games against them as the visitors, falling 2-0 in a 2014 Championnat National affair.

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Team News

Due to a hamstring strain, Pierre-Yves Hamel sat out of the previous Paris FC fixture, while Hamari Traore and Jonathan Ikone were sidelined with knocks and Otavio will miss this match with a red card suspension.

Willem Geubbels and Vincent Marchetti scored first-half goals to give them maximum points versus Brest, the first as a Paris player for the former, who joined them this summer from Swiss club St. Gallen.

Several Strasbourg players sat out of their match against Le Havre through injuries, including Saidou Sow (knee), Guela Doue (knock), Julio Enciso (knee), Emanuel Emegha (hamstring) and Sebastian Nanasi (shoulder), while Lucas Hogsberg will be suspended on Sunday.

Joaquin Panichelli converted a 91st-minute penalty on matchday four to give them the win, and Mike Penders only had to make one stop for his second clean sheet in this competition.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Chergui, Mbow, Kolodziejczak, De Smet; Lees-Melou; Kebbal, M. Lopez, Marchetti, Simon; Geubbels

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Sarr, Coulibaly, Doukoure; Luis; Paez, Chilwell, Amougou, Barco; Panichelli, Lemarechal

We say: Paris FC 0-1 Strasbourg

We do not expect Paris FC to have nearly as much time and space against one of the most well-balanced defensive units in the league, and that could frustrate the young and vibrant Parisians, giving Strasbourg that slight psychological edge.

