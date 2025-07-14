[monks data]
Palmeiras
Brasileiro | Gameweek 14
Jul 15, 2025 at 11pm UK
Allianz Parque

Palmeiras
vs.
Mirassol

Preview: Palmeiras vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Senior Reporter
Preview: Palmeiras vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Brasileiro clash between Palmeiras and Mirassol, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Palmeiras play host to Mirassol on Wednesday evening looking for the win that would see them stay in touch with the top teams in the Brasileiro table.

At a time when the home side sit in fifth position, Mirassol are in 10th spot having made an impressive start to the campaign by their own standards.


Match preview

A six-week period has passed since Palmeiras were last in Brasileiro action and it is fair to say that they need to get back on track as soon as possible.

Defeats to Flamengo and Cruzeiro have contributed to Abel Ferreira's side trailing the leaders by five points, albeit with a match in hand.

Palmeiras has played just five times at Allianz Parque, accumulating seven points at a time when they have only scored and conceded three times.

This will be the first time that Palmeiras have taken to the pitch since suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Prior to that loss, they had gone four games without losing to Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami and Botafogo, suggesting that they may have turned a corner ahead of returning to their league schedule.

Reinaldo celebrates a goal for Mirassol on May 24, 2025

Meanwhile, Mirassol can be delighted with their start to life back in the top flight having only lost two of their opening 11 matches.

Four wins and five draws have been accumulated in the other fixtures, ensuring that they sit six points clear of the relegation zone with at least one game in hand.

Rafael Guanaes is working wonders with Mirassol, although they make the trip to Palmeiras with just one away victory in six attempts.

That said, overcoming Sao Paulo by a 2-0 scoreline was their last such fixture and confidence can only come from that performance.

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

L W W W L L

 

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

D L W D W W

 


Team News

Future Chelsea winger Estevao Willian

With Estevao Willian having now left for Chelsea, either Raphael Veiga or Mauricio should come into the Palmeiras XI.

Gustavo Gomez may also be recalled to the centre of defence ahead of Micael in what may prove to be the only other alteration.

Barring any fitness issues, Guanaes may be prepared to select the same Mirassol side that defeated Sport Recife last time out, that fixture taking place on June 1.

Reinaldo scored his sixth goal of the season in that fixture, albeit it coming from the penalty spot.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Giay, Fuchs, Gomez, Vanderlan; Martinez, Rios; Allan, Veiga, Torres; Vitor Roque

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Ramon, Victor, Jemmes, Reinaldo; Danielzinho, Aldo, Felipe; Negueba, Carioca, Gabriel


SM words green background

We say: Palmeiras 2-1 Mirassol


 

Given their contrasting form, the visitors will fancy their chances of earning at least a point from this contest. However, we have to back Palmeiras to get back to winning ways and shake off their recent Club World Cup disappointment.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:577344:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5609:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Abel Ferreira Estevao Willian Gustavo Gomez Micael Rafael Guanaes Raphael Veiga Reinaldo Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!