Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Brasileiro clash between Palmeiras and Mirassol, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Palmeiras play host to Mirassol on Wednesday evening looking for the win that would see them stay in touch with the top teams in the Brasileiro table.

At a time when the home side sit in fifth position, Mirassol are in 10th spot having made an impressive start to the campaign by their own standards.

Match preview

A six-week period has passed since Palmeiras were last in Brasileiro action and it is fair to say that they need to get back on track as soon as possible.

Defeats to Flamengo and Cruzeiro have contributed to Abel Ferreira's side trailing the leaders by five points, albeit with a match in hand.

Palmeiras has played just five times at Allianz Parque, accumulating seven points at a time when they have only scored and conceded three times.

This will be the first time that Palmeiras have taken to the pitch since suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Prior to that loss, they had gone four games without losing to Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami and Botafogo, suggesting that they may have turned a corner ahead of returning to their league schedule.

Meanwhile, Mirassol can be delighted with their start to life back in the top flight having only lost two of their opening 11 matches.

Four wins and five draws have been accumulated in the other fixtures, ensuring that they sit six points clear of the relegation zone with at least one game in hand.

Rafael Guanaes is working wonders with Mirassol, although they make the trip to Palmeiras with just one away victory in six attempts.

That said, overcoming Sao Paulo by a 2-0 scoreline was their last such fixture and confidence can only come from that performance.

Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

L W W W L L

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

D L W D W W

Team News

With Estevao Willian having now left for Chelsea, either Raphael Veiga or Mauricio should come into the Palmeiras XI.

Gustavo Gomez may also be recalled to the centre of defence ahead of Micael in what may prove to be the only other alteration.

Barring any fitness issues, Guanaes may be prepared to select the same Mirassol side that defeated Sport Recife last time out, that fixture taking place on June 1.

Reinaldo scored his sixth goal of the season in that fixture, albeit it coming from the penalty spot.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Weverton; Giay, Fuchs, Gomez, Vanderlan; Martinez, Rios; Allan, Veiga, Torres; Vitor Roque

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Ramon, Victor, Jemmes, Reinaldo; Danielzinho, Aldo, Felipe; Negueba, Carioca, Gabriel

We say: Palmeiras 2-1 Mirassol

Given their contrasting form, the visitors will fancy their chances of earning at least a point from this contest. However, we have to back Palmeiras to get back to winning ways and shake off their recent Club World Cup disappointment.

