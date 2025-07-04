Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira reiterates that Estevao Willian 'must do his job' when facing future club Chelsea in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira has encouraged Estevao Willian to deliver a "goodbye" performance against Chelsea on Friday night.

The Brasileiro giants and the Premier League club face each other in the Club World Cup quarter-finals in Philadelphia.

However, there is a significant sub-plot with Estevao squaring off against Chelsea prior to his £51.5m transfer to Stamford Bridge later this month.

Although there was a scenario where Ferreira may have left out the 18-year-old to prevent him with a dilemma over divided loyalties, it appears that the starlet is in line to play.

"He has to do his job"

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has insisted that he is paying no special attention to the situation ahead of the last-eight tie.

Speaking at his own press conference on Thursday, Ferreira reiterated that Estevao 'has a job to do' and does not expect him to perform below his best versus his future employers.

As quoted by football.london, Ferreira said: "Look, I don't speak with him. He knows what he needs to do for tomorrow.

"I hope he gives his best for the owners of Chelsea - he has potential and lots of quality. It will be an opportunity for him to show how good he is.

"We helped him to grow as a man, as a professional, it can be a good moment to give him the goodbye with one amazing game. Maybe he can score a goal to say goodbye to our fans.

Ferreira added: "We, him and the club - everyone knew this could happen during the negotiations. Everyone knew he could play. So he will do what he does. I don’t have to say anything. He has to do his job. He won’t play alone. Nobody plays alone in my team."

Will Estevao start against Chelsea?

Estevao is yet to contribute a goal or assist in his four appearances at the Club World Cup and was withdrawn shortly after the hour mark against Botafogo last weekend.

Nevertheless, the Brazil international has started each of those previous four games, meaning that it would come as a surprise if he was dropped to the substitutes' bench.

The winners of the tie will face either Fluminense or Al-Hilal in the semi-finals.

No Data Analysis info