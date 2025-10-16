Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Oxford United and Derby County, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to end their respective winless runs, Oxford United and Derby County clash at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The U's lost out at the base of Watford prior to the international break, whilst the Rams shared the spoils in the East Midlands with Southampton.

Match preview

During their maiden campaign back at this level in 2024-25, Oxford United survived relegation by just four points with a 17th-placed finish, and it appears that Saturday afternoon's hosts are set for more troubles at the bottom end of the Championship this time around.

The U's have now won just one of their last nine matches across all competitions following an unsuccessful trip to Vicarage Road just before the October international pause, when a brilliant first-half brace from Watford's Jeremy Ngakaia sealed maximum points.

Collecting only a single point from their most recent trio of second-tier contests, Gary Rowett's men are currently occupying 22nd spot in the Championship rankings ahead of this weekend, one point behind Blackburn Rovers in the lowest of the safety spots.

Oxford will need to drastically improve their home form if they wish to remain in the division next season, with the U's one of seven teams who are yet to pick up a home league victory this term, with their only triumph at the Kassam Stadium coming against League Two Colchester United in the EFL Cup during August.

After struggling to make an impact on loan at West Bromwich Albion during the second half of last campaign, Will Lankshear has made a steady start to life at Oxford with three goals across 10 appearances, although the Tottenham Hotspur loanee has failed to find the net in each of his last four Championship matches.

During John Eustace's first full campaign in charge at Pride Park, Derby County were planning to push on and compete at the top end of the Championship, however just the single win from their opening nine league matches suggests that struggle is set to be the theme in the East Midlands.

Since the snatch-and-grab victory at The Hawthorns over West Bromwich Albion on September 13, the Rams have endured a four-game winless streak in the second tier, although the former Premier League side managed a respectable result last time out.

Still searching for consistency under new head coach Will Still, Southampton took the lead at Pride Park through Championship expert Adam Armstrong, however Derby fought back valiantly for a point, with United States international Patrick Agyemang scoring his maiden goal in English football.

With their only two competitive wins this season arriving in the Black Country against the Baggies, it is no surprise to find Eustace's men sitting 20th in the second-tier standings, just two points ahead of Saturday afternoon's hosts Oxford in 22nd position.

For all of their overall issues at the beginning of 2025-26, Derby have been relatively solid on the road in recent weeks and are currently three games unbeaten across away fixtures, picking up results at West Brom, newly-promoted Wrexham and title favourites Ipswich Town.

Oxford United Championship form: D D W L D L

Oxford United form (all competitions): D D W L D L

Derby County Championship form: D W L D D D

Derby County form (all competitions): D W L D D D

Team News

Oxford are without the services of former West Brom and Queens Park Rangers man Matt Phillips, who is recovering from a knock.

The U's are also short of options at the back of the pitch, with veteran defender Ciaron Brown suffering a leg injury at the end of the summer.

Yet to enjoy a consistent run of starts since his January move from Dutch side Utrecht, Ole Romeny is sidelined because of an ankle injury.

Highly rated by those in the corridors of power at Liverpool, Owen Beck has not featured for loan club Derby owing to a hamstring strain.

On the other end of the experience scale, Curtis Nelson is a long-term absentee due to a cruciate ligament injury picked up in the New Year.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Spencer, Helik, Long, Leigh; Mills, De Keersmaecker, Brannagan, Dembele; Prelec, Lankshear

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Johnston, Sanderson, Clarke, Forsyth; Travis, Ozoh, Clark, Morris, Weimann; Agyemang

We say: Oxford United 0-1 Derby County

Winless at the Kassam Stadium in the Championship this season, Oxford could struggle to impress in front of their home faithful once again this weekend.

Derby have relished the role of plucky visitors in the second tier this term and will be confident of picking up a narrow success over the U's.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email