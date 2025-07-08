Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Johan Bakayoko to Nottingham Forest, Davide Calabria to Crystal Palace and Hamza Igamane to Lille.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly opened discussions over a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

Nuno Espirito Santo needs to recruit a new winger to replace Anthony Elanga, who is on the brink of completing a move to Newcastle United.

According to Football Insider, the Tricky Trees are showing an interest in recruiting Bakayoko from Dutch giants PSV.

The report claims that Forest have already started talks over a potential transfer, with PSV believed to be looking for a fee between £25m and £30m.

Forest are hoping to make swift progress with negotiations so Bakayoko can link up with the rest of the squad for pre-season.

Bakayoko, who primarily plays on the right flank, has scored 33 goals and provided 22 assists in 131 first-team appearances since he emerged from the PSV academy system.

Crystal Palace targeting former AC Milan defender

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing former AC Milan defender Davide Calabria.

The 28-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Milan, before going on to make 272 competitive appearances for the club.

However, Calabria was sent on loan to Bologna for the 2024-25 season after being deemed surplus to requirements as a Milan player.

The full-back is now searching for a permanent home, having left the Rossoneri following the expiry of his contract.

According to Sky Sports News, Palace are among those showing an interest in signing Calabria on a free transfer.

The Eagles are believed to be leading the race for Calabria’s signature, despite facing competition from Celta Vigo, Mallorca and Real Betis.

Palace appear to be looking for someone who can provide cover and competition for their current first-choice right wing-back Daniel Munoz.

Lille chief reveals Igamane interest

Meanwhile, Lille president Olivier Letang has confirmed the club are interested in Rangers striker Hamza Igamane.

The Morocco international enjoyed an impressive debut season with Rangers following his £1.7m transfer from AS FAR last summer.

Igamane netted his 16 goals in 46 competitive appearances, including 11 strikes in 29 Scottish Premiership matches.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to French side Lille despite having four years left to run on his contract.

Letang has now confirmed that Lille are keen on signing Igamane, although they are yet to make an official offer.

"He is indeed a player we are following, but we have not yet made any offers to his club," the Lille president told La Vois Des Sports.

As per the Daily Record, Rangers will demand £15m to part ways with a player they only signed last summer.

Igamane is seemingly open to the move, having reportedly agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 side.