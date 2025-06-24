Nottingham Forest are allegedly interested in securing deals for two Juventus players during the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest are allegedly in negotiations to sign two Juventus players during the summer transfer window.

On the back of their seventh-placed finish in the Premier League table and qualifying for the Conference League, Forest have become an attractive option.

There is an inevitability over fresh faces arriving at the City Ground with a trio of Botafogo players seemingly in line to sign after the Club World Cup.

Some squad members may also be on their way, despite Forest taking certain stances over their availability at this time.

Nevertheless, Forest fans can expect a busy period in the market, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that discussions are being held with a European giant.

Which Juventus players do Forest want?

Romano says that Forest are attempting to reach an agreement over terms for Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah.

Left-winger Mbangula made a total of nine starts and 21 substitute outings in Serie A and the Champions League during 2024-25, contributing four goals and three assists.

Meanwhile, Weah - who was used in a wide array of different positions - had six goals and three assists to his name from 23 starts and 16 substitute outings in the same competitions.

The United States international has also made one substitute outing at the ongoing Club World Cup, an indication that he remains in the plans of Igor Tudor.

Although an agreement is yet to be reached, it is alleged that a fee in excess of €20m (£17.05m) is being discussed.

Too much upheaval?

Igor Jesus has shown for Botafogo at the Club World Cup that he can become a major asset for Forest if he makes the switch from the Brasileiro champions.

Forest already have an established attacking four with Jota Silva and Ramon Sosa providing support as backup squad members.

There is an argument that Forest do not need players like Mbangula and Weah, although the latter would provide valuable versatility to the squad if they make the League Phase of the Conference League.

Nuno has created a united group that deserve their opportunities competing in Europe, and bringing in five newcomers in a short space of time might disrupt that harmony.