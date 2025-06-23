One of Nottingham Forest's squad members reportedly emerges as a transfer target for a Turkish giant.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly facing a battle to retain the services of Jota Silva.

On the back of a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League, Forest are hopeful of a prolonged campaign in next season's Conference League.

Plans are already in place to acquire at least two players from Botafogo, who are currently impressing at the Club World Cup.

However, any acquisitions made during the summer transfer window will have consequences for some of the players who have just contributed to one of the club's best campaigns in recent memory.

Jota is someone who was a valuable backup member, making five starts and 26 substitute outings and often the first attacking change by Nuno Espirito Santo.

Do Forest want to keep Jota?

Having played 842 minutes of Premier League football, though, it is clear that the Portuguese is not one of Nuno's preferred options.

As a result, Fotospor claims that Besiktas are eager to secure a deal for the 25-year-old, seemingly on loan.

However, the report claims that Forest have decided to reject that proposal and intend to retain Jota's services.

Besiktas may allegedly return with a fresh bid for the player as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to make his own additions at the club having arrived during the middle of 2024-25.

Nuno to show faith in compatriot?

Having only paid in the region of £6m for Jota, Forest do not have to feel under pressure to try to generate a fee for his signature.

Igor Jesus is seemingly on the way from Botafogo and could get the nod ahead of Jota in the pecking order.

However, if Forest can earn League Phase football in the Conference League, the two-cap Portugal international is likely to be used.

He also has three years left on his contract and has room for improvement. Unless he pushes for a transfer, the chances are that Nuno will keep a Portuguese-speaking player who will soon be joined by more from Brazil.