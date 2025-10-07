Nottingham Forest allegedly identify someone who they deem to be a 'top target' to replace head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Nottingham Forest have allegedly identified their preferred candidate should they decide to sack Ange Postecoglou.

Last month, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss was appointed as the successor to Nuno Espirito Santo after the breakdown of his relationship with the club's owner and sporting director.

However, the change is currently proving disastrous with Postecoglou having failed to guide Forest to a win in seven matches.

In the three games before the October international break, Forest suffered defeats to Sunderland, FC Midtjylland and Newcastle United respectively.

While Postecoglou has vowed to fight on at the City Ground, speculation is growing that Evangelos Marinakis could part ways with the Greek-Australian.

Who could replace Postecoglou as Forest head coach?

According to the Daily Mail, Forest may move for Fulham boss Marco Silva if they pull the trigger on Postecoglou's sacking during the October international break.

Marinakis and sporting director Edu Gaspar have allegedly been left impressed with the Portuguese's work at Craven Cottage, where he has been since June 2021.

Silva has recorded 85 wins, 42 draws and 66 defeats from his 193 matches in charge, a reign that has included a Championship title.

Fulham have since finished 10th, 13th and 11 in the Premier League table, while there has also been an EFL Cup semi-final and two FA Cup quarter-finals during that period.

Nevertheless, Silva has reached a stage in his tenure where his contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and he is presumably open to a new challenge after the longest managerial stint of his career.

The report suggests that Forest would consider putting off Silva's appointment until the end of the season in order to avoid paying a substantial release clause.

Where that would leave Postecoglou remains unclear, but every scenario is seemingly plausible at this stage.

What is next for Forest?

If Postecoglou remains in the dugout, Forest's first game after the international break is a home showdown with Chelsea on October 18.

Five days later, Forest welcome Porto to the City Ground as they bid to get their first-ever Europa League win on the board.