[monks data]
Newcastle logo
Premier League
Oct 5, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Nottingham Forest logo

NewcastleNewcastle United
2-0
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest

FT

Ange Postecoglou insists Nottingham Forest challenge 'not a burden' despite Newcastle United defeat

By , Senior Reporter
© Sportimage / Imago
Head coach Ange Postecoglou insists that he is relishing the challenge of improving Nottingham Forest despite Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United making it seven games without success.

Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou has reiterated that he expects the club's fortunes to improve despite Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Postecoglou is still searching for his first win as Forest boss after Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade got on the scoresheet in the second half.

Forest have now failed to win in seven matches under Postecoglou, who was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo's successor during the September international break.

Heading into October's equivalent, Forest sit in 17th place in the Premier League table, just three points ahead of bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates on October 5, 2025

Postecoglou comments on Forest slump

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the Greek-Australian insisted that he has not been left surprised by the challenge facing him at the City Ground as he bids to instil a different brand of football.

He said: "I knew it was a big challenge walking in. There is nothing wrong with that. I don't get why people think it is a burden but I love a challenge. The alternative is sitting at home watching the game and I don't want to do that.

"We just have to get the results now and we have two weeks to get it right. If people want to assess me three-and-a-half weeks in there is nothing I can say that will change that.

"What I have seen and felt in this period is that we are heading in the direction I want us to. The results will come in the meantime it is a struggle and a fight and there is nothing wrong with that. We don't want things handed on plate we have to fight for it, I have fought for things all my life."

On the game itself, Postecoglou was of the opinion that his side could have earned at least a point on another afternoon, adding: "It is always a difficult game to navigate up here with the atmosphere and the stadium.

"I thought for the most part we handled it pretty well. We nullified their main threats for the most part. We were always dangerous going the other way. We had some big moments we didn't capitalise on and when you don't the game gets away from you.

"The chances we did create I felt we could have executed them better. They created some chances towards the end when they opened up. It is the little moments in games that we are not capitalising on that is costing us."

Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou pictured on October 2, 2025

What next for Nottingham Forest?

Forest are back in action on October 18 when they play host to Chelsea in the Premier League.

That is then followed by a mammoth fixture in the Europa League as they square off against Porto on the back of collecting just one point from their opening two matches.

Postecoglou's side conclude the month with a trip to Bournemouth on October 26.

ID:583017:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4110:
Written by
Darren Plant
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Ange Postecoglou

Click here for more stories about Nottingham Forest

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Ange Postecoglou Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!