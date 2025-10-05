Head coach Ange Postecoglou insists that he is relishing the challenge of improving Nottingham Forest despite Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United making it seven games without success.

Postecoglou is still searching for his first win as Forest boss after Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade got on the scoresheet in the second half.

Forest have now failed to win in seven matches under Postecoglou, who was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo's successor during the September international break.

Heading into October's equivalent, Forest sit in 17th place in the Premier League table, just three points ahead of bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Postecoglou comments on Forest slump

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, the Greek-Australian insisted that he has not been left surprised by the challenge facing him at the City Ground as he bids to instil a different brand of football.

He said: "I knew it was a big challenge walking in. There is nothing wrong with that. I don't get why people think it is a burden but I love a challenge. The alternative is sitting at home watching the game and I don't want to do that.

"We just have to get the results now and we have two weeks to get it right. If people want to assess me three-and-a-half weeks in there is nothing I can say that will change that.

"What I have seen and felt in this period is that we are heading in the direction I want us to. The results will come in the meantime it is a struggle and a fight and there is nothing wrong with that. We don't want things handed on plate we have to fight for it, I have fought for things all my life."

On the game itself, Postecoglou was of the opinion that his side could have earned at least a point on another afternoon, adding: "It is always a difficult game to navigate up here with the atmosphere and the stadium.

"I thought for the most part we handled it pretty well. We nullified their main threats for the most part. We were always dangerous going the other way. We had some big moments we didn't capitalise on and when you don't the game gets away from you.

"The chances we did create I felt we could have executed them better. They created some chances towards the end when they opened up. It is the little moments in games that we are not capitalising on that is costing us."

What next for Nottingham Forest?

Forest are back in action on October 18 when they play host to Chelsea in the Premier League.

That is then followed by a mammoth fixture in the Europa League as they square off against Porto on the back of collecting just one point from their opening two matches.

Postecoglou's side conclude the month with a trip to Bournemouth on October 26.

