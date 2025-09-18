Preview: Norwich City vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between Norwich City and Wrexham, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Norwich City play host to Wrexham on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would keep them in the top 10 of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Wrexham make the trip to Carrow Road down in 21st position and coming under increasing pressure to deliver when a promotion bid is their aim.

Match preview

Having changed their head coach and made a wide array of additions, Norwich City will have afforded themselves time to adjust to life under Liam Manning.

That approach was necessary having lost their opening two league games at Carrow Road, going down 2-1 to both Millwall and Middlesbrough, as well as suffering a 3-0 reverse to Southampton at their home ground in the EFL Cup.

However, Norwich have been outstanding on their travels, collecting seven points from matches against Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City.

Three successive away wins would have been posted had it not been for Coventry's 96th-minute leveller last time out, yet it was a result that the Canaries would have happily taken before kickoff.

Josh Sargent has netted five of Norwich's seven goals in the Championship during 2025-26, scoring in his first four appearances before drawing a blank versus the Sky Blues.

Meanwhile, Wrexham make the long trip to East Anglia with reports suggesting that Phil Parkinson's long-term position is in doubt after an indifferent start to life in the second tier.

Early defeats to Southampton and West Bromwich Albion did not necessarily come as a surprise, but going down 3-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers last week has created a period of uncertainty for the long-serving manager.

Beating Millwall 2-0 in the previous game has kept credit in the bank, but at least two goals have been conceded in each of Wrexham's other six games in all competitions.

On a positive note, Wrexham have scored in all seven of their matches this campaign, Kieffer Moore proving to be a shrewd addition with four goals from five starts in the Championship.

If results go against them this weekend, Wrexham could find themselves in the bottom three with games against the likes of Leicester City and Birmingham City on the horizon.

Norwich City Championship form:

L W L W D

Norwich City form (all competitions):

W W L L W D

Wrexham Championship form:

L L D W L

Wrexham form (all competitions):

D L W W W L

Team News

Ben Chrisene and Mathias Kvistgaarden are both injury concerns for Norwich after they picked up issues during the Coventry game.

Jack Stacey and Oscar Schwartau are viewed as potential straight alternatives at left-back and in the final third respectively.

Jacob Wright is in contention to return in midfield after serving a three-match suspension.

Meanwhile, George Thomason and Josh Windass have both been declared available, while Ben Sheaf is a further option in midfield after his arrival from Coventry City.

Nathan Broadhead could also get the nod ahead of Ryan Hardie in attack, with Dominic Hyam a potential inclusion in the back three after joining from Blackburn Rovers.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Fisher, Medic, Darling, Stacey; Topic, McLean; Crnac, Schwartau, Diallo; Sargent

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Hyam, Coady, Doyle; Longman, Dobson, Sheaf, O'Brien, McClean; Moore, Broadhead

We say: Norwich City 3-1 Wrexham

Although Norwich have struggled at home in the league thus far, we cannot ignore the goals that Wrexham are leaking. With that in mind, we are backing the Canaries to come through in an entertaining game, heaping more pressure on Parkinson in the process.

