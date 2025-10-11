Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Northern Ireland and Germany, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Continuing their quest to reach World Cup 2026, both Northern Ireland and Germany are embroiled in a three-way battle at the top of Group A as they prepare to meet on Monday.

After starting with a shock loss in Slovakia, the Germans have since posted back-to-back wins; meanwhile, their hosts - who were beaten in Cologne last month - also claimed maximum points on Friday.

Match preview

Having kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win over Luxembourg, Northern Ireland were then beaten by the same scoreline in Germany at the start of September, leaving them three points behind early leaders Slovakia.

Undeterred - and hoping to upset the odds by reaching next year's finals automatically - they took a huge stride towards claiming top spot with a fearless display on Friday evening, when the Slovaks arrived in Belfast.

Michael O'Neill's men seized the lead through an early own goal, before Trai Hume's first international strike sealed the deal late on, sparking scenes of celebration around Windsor Park.

That result leaves Group A wide open, as three teams sit on six points at the halfway stage; albeit Germany, who beat 10-man Luxembourg 4-0, are now ahead on goal difference.

So, the final three rounds will serve as a shootout for automatic qualification, while the runners-up will have to participate in the playoffs.

Before hosting Slovakia in November, Northern Ireland - who are aiming for their first World Cup appearance in 40 years - must host the four-time world champions.

Following last month's reverse in Germany, this week's hosts have lost the last 10 meetings, but O'Neill will still hope to pull off a big shock and celebrate his 100th international match in style.

Having made a hesitant start to their latest World Cup campaign - losing an away qualifier for the very first time - Germany have since bounced back and now occupy first place in Group A.

Though they beat Northern Ireland in Cologne, it was another unconvincing performance, with the score tied at 1-1 before Nadiem Amiri and Florian Wirtz both struck in the final 20 minutes.

Die Nationalelf then returned to action on Friday evening, with a home fixture against rock-bottom Luxembourg.

Already one goal to the good via David Raum's early free kick, they then effectively killed off the contest on 20 minutes, as the VAR awarded a penalty and reduced Luxembourg to 10 men. Captain Joshua Kimmich duly converted that spot kick and went on to bag a brace, while Serge Gnabry also got his name on the scoresheet in Sinsheim.

Under plenty of pressure, given his modest recent record as Bundestrainer, Julian Nagelsmann will be aware that his team cannot take their foot off the gas, because only the winners of each group will advance directly to next year's finals.

So, Germany must try to claim maximum points in Belfast, where they have won on all of their three previous visits this century - and by a 9-2 aggregate scoreline.

Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L W

Northern Ireland form (all competitions):

L L W W L W

Germany World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L W W

Germany form (all competitions):

D L L L W W

Team News

By common consent, Northern Ireland captain Conor Bradley was the hosts' star man against Slovakia, but he must miss Monday's high-stakes game due to suspension.

A second-half yellow card will cost Bradley - who has also been booked three times in five Premier League appearances this season - his place on the right flank, so Oxford United's Brodie Spencer could deputise.

The latter sat out on last month's reverse fixture through injury, but he may now step into an otherwise unchanged starting XI: as first-choice goalkeeper Pierce Charles is still sidelined by a shoulder problem, experienced back-up Bailey Peacock-Farrell will continue behind a familiar 3-4-2-1 formation.

Meanwhile, Germany are without several key men this month; most notably, Kai Havertz (knee), Jamal Musiala (ankle), Antonio Rudiger (hamstring) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back).

Niclas Fullkrug's calf issue also leaves Nick Woltemade as favourite to lead Die Nationalelf's attack; in-form Gnabry - who scored the opener at home to Northern Ireland - should join the Newcastle United man and Liverpool's Wirtz in the final third.

After missing both September fixtures, Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck started on Friday, but he was hooked at half time amid concerns for his fitness. So, Waldemar Anton and Robin Koch are both on standby.

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Hume, McNair, Toal; Spencer, McCann, S. Charles, Devenny; Galbraith, Price; Reid

Germany possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Kimmich, Anton, Tah, Raum; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Adeyemi, Gnabry, Wirtz; Woltemade

We say: Northern Ireland 1-2 Germany

As if the grand prize of World Cup qualification were not enough, Northern Ireland will be spurred on by Nagelsmann's comments following last month's clash.

However, immediately repeating their superb showing against Slovakia is a very tall task, so Germany - who cruised to an easy home win on Friday - can strike twice and quieten Windsor Park.

