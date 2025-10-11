Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Germany and Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland will welcome Germany to Belfast on Monday night for a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The home side will enter the contest off the back of a 2-0 victory over Slovakia, with the result leaving them second in Group A, boasting six points from their opening three games in the section.

An own goal from Patrik Hrosovsky set Northern Ireland on their way, before Trai Hume added a second for the home side in the latter stages of the contest.

Germany, meanwhile, are top on six points, with DFB-Team recording a 4-0 victory over 10-man Luxembourg on Friday night.

Julian Nagelsmann's side posted a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland when the two teams locked horns in September, but Germany were shocked by Slovakia in their section opener, suffering a 2-0 defeat.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Northern Ireland and Germany ahead of the meeting between the two sides in Belfast.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 20

Germany wins: 14

Draws: 4

Northern Ireland wins: 2

Since starting with a share of the spoils at the 1958 World Cup, Germany and Northern Ireland have met 20 times, with Die Nationalmannschaft coming out on top more often than not.

In recent years, it has been a case of one-way traffic, but their first bout in Malmo - nearly seven decades ago - produced a memorable moment for Northern Irish fans of a certain vintage: during their first World Cup appearance, they met West Germany in Malmo, with Peter McParland scoring twice in a 2-2 draw.

The nations' next clash was even more eventful, as the West Germans ran out 4-3 winners in a qualifier two years later - then, they won the reverse fixture 2-1 on home soil.

After two subsequent friendlies brought two wins and an aggregate score of 7-0 for Die Nationalelf, a couple of contests in the 1980s signalled a slight shift in power.

Northern Ireland won both home and away in Euro '84 qualifying, with Norman Whiteside netting a famous winner to silence the home fans in Hamburg. That represented some feat for the Irish side, as West Germany were reigning European champions and had recently reached the 1982 World Cup final.

During the '90s, two 1-1 friendly draws were followed by a reunited Germany reasserting their dominance, as they won three of four subsequent qualifiers while scoring 11 goals.

Since then, there has been no let-up from the four-time world champions, who have now compiled nine straight wins over Northern Ireland - including six on the spin this century.

The most notable was a 1-0 victory at Euro 2016, where only a Mario Gomez goal split the teams at Parc des Princes, despite Germany firing in 28 shots and having a 79% share of possession.

Soon after, the pair were drawn together in Euro 2020 qualifying: following a 2-0 success in Belfast, Serge Gnabry's hat-trick helped the Germans win 6-1 back on home turf.

The last meeting between the two nations came in September 2025, with Germany recording a 3-1 victory on home soil in a 2026 World Cup qualification fixture.

Last 10 meetings

Sept 07, 2025: Germany 3-1 Northern Ireland (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Nov 19, 2019: Germany 6-1 Northern Ireland (European Championship Qualifying)

Sep 9, 2019: Northern Ireland 0-2 Germany (European Championship Qualifying)

Oct 5, 2017: Northern Ireland 1-3 Germany (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Oct 11, 2016: Germany 2-0 Northern Ireland (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Jun 21, 2016: Northern Ireland 0-1 Germany (European Championship)

Jun 4, 2005: Northern Ireland 1-4 Germany (International Friendly)

Sep 8, 1999: Germany 4-0 Northern Ireland (European Championship Qualifying)

Mar 27, 1999: Northern Ireland 0-3 Germany (European Championship Qualifying)

Aug 20, 1997: Northern Ireland 1-3 Germany (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

