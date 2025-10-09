Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Northampton Town and Rotherham United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to end a four-match winless run in League One and climb out of the bottom four, Rotherham United will travel to Sixfields Stadium to take on Northampton Town on Saturday.

The hosts sit 13th thanks to an impressive run in recent weeks, while the visitors head into the weekend in 22nd spot with both on the back of midweek EFL Trophy victories.

Match preview

Northampton Town return to League One action on Saturday aiming to continue a pleasing run of form, having bounced back from a tough start to the season since mid-September.

The Cobblers managed just one point from their first four league outings, only scoring once in those games, but they have since added 13 points to that tally in six further attempts courtesy of four victories alongside a single defeat.

Following three straight wins and clean sheets and a 2-0 away loss to Wycombe Wanderers, Kevin Nolan's side quickly bounced back in impressive fashion in a 2-0 home triumph over Bolton Wanderers, thanks to goals from Cameron McGeehan and Sam Hoskins, before visiting Port Vale last weekend and sharing the points in a goalless stalemate.

They now head into the weekend on the back of another victory on Tuesday, having visited League Two leaders Walsall in the EFL Trophy and took all three points in the group stage as Kamarai Simon-Swyer netted the only goal of the game in the dying minutes.

Now turning their focus back to England's third tier having won six and only lost one of their last eight games in all competitions, Northampton Town will bid to keep building momentum on Saturday and break into the top half with a fifth straight home win.

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip aiming to build on a midweek win of their own and put an end to a poor run of league form.

On the back of a 13th-placed finish in their first season back in League One last time around, Rotherham United set out to kick on under the permanent management of Matt Hamshaw this term, but they currently find themselves 22nd having only managed eight points from their first 10 outings.

The most recent of the Millers' two league victories thus far came at home to Exeter City in early September, but they went on to suffer three consecutive defeats before being pegged back by high-flying Bradford City last Thursday.

Hamshaw's men led 2-0 through Denzel Hall and Martin Sherif but had to settle for a point as Antoni Sarcevic and Alex Pattison drew the visitors level in the second half.

Now, at least, on the back of a comeback victory over fourth-tier Oldham Athletic on Tuesday, having won 3-2 in the EFL Trophy thanks to second-half goals from Kian Spence and Reece James and a Jake Leake own goal, Rotherham United will be desperate to reverse their fortunes and kickstart a climb up the table with a three-point haul on the road on Saturday.

Northampton Town League One form:

WWWLWD

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

WLWWDW

Rotherham United League One form:

LWLLLD

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

WLLLDW

Team News

After making some rotations for their EFL Trophy trip to Walsall, Kevin Nolan may revert to the Northampton Town starting XI from last week's draw against Port Vale, with Jon Guthrie, Liam Shaw and Lee Burge remaining sidelined.

Terry Taylor should rejoin Dean Campbell in the engine room, leaving Cameron McGeehan to support attacker Ethan Wheatley.

Kamarai Simon-Swyer will hope to keep his place in a front three after his midweek goal, but Tyrese Fornah is more likely to return on the left-hand side, while Conor McCarthy, Jordan Thorniley and Michael Forbes will reform a back three.

Rotherham United are unable to call on Ar'jany Martha, who is away on international duty with Curacao, while key attacker Sam Nombe remains confined to the treatment room alongside Sean Raggett, Marvin Kaleta and Tom Holmes.

In Martha's absence, and with Josh Benson also set to miss out again, Jordan Hugill and Martin Sherif will likely compete to join Cardiff City loanee Kion Etete in attack.

Kian Spence should keep his place in midfield after his goal in Tuesday's win over Oldham Athletic, with Daniel Gore and Joe Powell also set to return.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; McCarthy, Thorniley, Forbes; Hoskins, Taylor, Campbell, Guinness-Walker; McGeehan, Wheatley, Fornah

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Rafferty, Jules, Baptiste; Hall, Gore, Powell, Spence, James; Etete, Sherif

We say: Northampton Town 2-1 Rotherham United

Rotherham United continue to struggle to make their quality count under Matt Hamshaw, and we see them again falling short away at a Northampton Town side who are quickly growing in confidence, having lost all five away league games so far this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



