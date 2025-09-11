[monks data]
Preview: Northampton Town vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Northampton Town and Blackpool, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fighting to climb out of the League One relegation zone, Blackpool will travel to take on Northampton Town at Sixfields Stadium on Saturday.

The Cobblers are aiming for a third win on the bounce, while the Seasiders are looking for a first victory in four games.


Match preview

Kevin Nolan's Northampton started the 2025-26 campaign with a five-match winless run that featured four losses and one draw, but they have triumphed in back-to-back games ahead of this weekend.

Prior to the International break, the Cobblers followed up their 2-0 victory over Exeter City by beating Leyton Orient 1-0 thanks to a strike from Sam Hoskins just before the hour mark.

That win brought Nolan's side up to 16th in the table, where their tally of seven points has them three clear of the drop zone and six short of Barnsley in the playoff spots.

Hoping for a third straight victory this weekend, fans of the hosts will be aware that their team have won just one of their last five competitive home games, though they will take confidence from their victory against the Grecians.

If Northampton can earn another three points on Saturday, then they could reach the top half and go level with Mansfield Town in a best-case scenario.

Steve Bruce, head coach of Blackpool on August 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce's Blackpool finished ninth in League One last term, and while they will be hoping to make a more successful push for the playoffs this time around, they have made a disastrous start to the season.

The Seasiders' third-tier campaign opened with consecutive defeats, and though they managed a 3-2 win against Huddersfield Town on August 16, they have failed to win any of their three games since.

Last time out, Bruce's men earned a point in a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, marking just the second time that they have avoided losing across all competitions in 2025-26.

That stalemate has Blackpool 22nd with four points to their name, but despite their poor season to date - and the fact that their clash against Luton Town was postponed - they are only one point from safety.

Looking to escape the bottom four on Saturday, the visitors will need to defy their travelling record that features a 100% losing record this term, and just one win since mid-April.

Northampton Town League One form:



Northampton Town form (all competitions):



Blackpool League One form:



Blackpool form (all competitions):




Team News

Northampton Town defender Jordan Thorniley on July 26, 2025

Northampton have a lengthy injury list to contend with this weekend, including centre-back Jon Guthrie and midfielders Liam Shaw and Kamarai Simon-Swyer.

In their absence, expect to see Conor McCarthy, Max Dyche and Jack Perkins line up in a back three, while Terry Taylor starts in an attacking midfield position.

Elsewhere, attacker Michael Jacobs is set to miss out, and if Nesta Guiness-Walker is not ready to return to action after he was substituted off against Leyton Orient, then Jordan Thorniley could slot in on the left-hand side of the defence.

As for Blackpool. they are missing versatile defender James Husband due to a hamstring injury, so Daniel Imray and Hayden Coulson should start at full-back, either side of Michael Ihiekwe and Oliver Casey at centre-half.

Further forward, Tom Bloxham and Dale Taylor are set to line up in a strike partnership, with George Honeyman and Emil Hansson providing support from out wide.  

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; McCarthy, Dyche, Perkins; Hoskins, Campbell, Thorniley; Taylor; McGeehan, Wheatley, Fornah

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Imray, Ihiekwe, Casey, Coulson; Honeyman, Brown, Morgan, Hansson; Bloxham, Taylor  


SM words green background

We say: Northampton Town 2-0 Blackpool


 

Northampton picked up form prior to the international break, and they will be expecting to carry on where they left off.

On the other hand, Blackpool have struggled throughout 2025-26, and they are likely to walk away empty-handed once again this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Written by
Anthony Nolan
