Preview: Nice vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Nice and Lyon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hoping to continue their challenge for the Ligue 1 title, Lyon will travel to an face out-of-form Nice at Allianz Riviera on Saturday.

Los Aiglons are looking for first win in six games, while Les Gones are aiming to bounce back from a rare defeat last time out.

Match preview

Franck Haise's Nice finished fourth in the top flight last term, reaching the Champions League qualifiers, but they have endured a dire campaign so far in 2025-26 and are in desperate need of a turnaround.

In that sense, the international break was fortunately timed for Los Aiglons, who are without a win in all competitions since a 1-0 victory over Nantes on September 13.

Most recently, Haise's side earned a point in a 2-2 draw with high-flying Monaco, but though the result was commendable out of context, the manager will be extremely disappointed that his team surrendered the two-goal lead that Sofiane Diop's brace established by minute 42.

In any case, that stalemate left Nice 12th in the table with eight points to show for their seven matches to date, a tally that positions them closer to relegation zone than the top six.

Looking to spark their season into life before they are trapped in mid-table obscurity, the hosts will take heart from the fact that they are playing in front of their own crowd on Saturday, given that they secured both of their league triumphs so far at Allianz Riviera.

Meanwhile, Paulo Fonseca's Lyon were saved from demotion by the sport's legal system, and have mounted a surprising title charge in response.

Les Gones kicked off their campaign with five wins from their first six Ligue 1 games, as well as back-to-back victories in the Europa League.

That string of impressive results has Fonseca's men fourth in the divsion, though they are amongst a chasing pack just one point shy of top-of-the-table Paris Saint-Germain.

However, prior to the international break, Lyon were beaten 2-1 on their own turf by Toulouse, despite initially going ahead through Malick Fofana early on.

The defeat saw Les Gones concede an the 87th-minute equaliser - an own goal from Clinton Mata - as well as a 96th-minute sinker from Emersonn, and the boss will be keen to avoid a repeat of the lapse of concentration that has damaged their fledgeling title ambitions.

Hoping to return to winning ways on Saturday, fans of the visitors will travel with confidence having seen their side emerge victorious in three of their four games on the road this season, keeping clean sheets in each of those triumphs against Lens, Utrecht and Lille.

Team News

Nice are set to be without a number of players this weekend, and have an especially depleted backline given the injuries to central defenders Mohamed Abdelmonem, who is sidelined with a knee injury, centre-back Moise Bombito, who is out after being forced off against Monaco, and versatile defender Youssouf Ndayishimiye, who has not featured since the summer.

Elsewhere, left wing-back Ali Abdi is suspended due to being sent off last time out, while veteran centre-back Dante is a doubt with a knee injury, and Los Aiglons could line up with a back three of Antoine Mendy, Abdulay Juma Bah and Kojo Peprah Oppong, flanked by Jonathan Clauss and Melvin Bard.

Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is also a doubt due to a groin injury, though Hicham Boudaoui and Charles Vanhoutte should be on hand to start in the centre of the park.

As for Lyon, manager Paulo Fonseca himself remains suspended, while goalkeeper Remy Descamps is out with a wrist injury.

In the shot-stopper's absence, Dominik Greif will continue between the sticks, protected by a centre-half pairing of Clinton Mata and Moussa Niakhate.

Further forward, Tanner Tessman and star-man Tyler Morton are set to line up in a double pivot once again whole Orel Mangala works his way back from a cruciate ligament injury, and Malick Fofana will provide width up front along with Adam Karabec as winger Ernest Nuamah steps up his recovery from a long-term knee injury of his own.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mendy, Bah, Oppong; Clauss, Boudaoui, Vanhoutte, Bard; Cho, Moffi, Diop

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Tessmann, Morton; Karabec, Tolisso, Fofana; Satriano

We say: Nice 0-1 Lyon

Nice have struggled for wins this season, and though they could push Lyon this weekend, they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet.

In contrast, the visitors have kept three clean sheets from their last four away games - winning each of those 1-0 - and they could repeat the trick on Saturday to take all three points.

