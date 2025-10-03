Preview: Lyon vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Lyon and Toulouse, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Lyon can maintain their 100% home record with a victory on Sunday when they welcome Toulouse to Groupama Stadium on matchday seven of the Ligue 1 season.

Coming into this weekend, OL are tied for first in points with Paris Saint-Germain after blanking Lille 1-0, while Les Violets sit 10th, having played to a 2-2 draw with Nantes in their last outing.

Match preview

It is not the most eye-catching brand of football, but right now it is getting the job done with Lyon riding a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions into this weekend.

The key to their early success has been a rock-solid defensive shape, giving their opponents next to no opportunities, with Les Gones averaging the fewest goals conceded per match in Ligue 1 (0.5).

Paulo Fonseca’s side have not given up a goal on their current winning run, while outscoring their last four opponents at home in this competition by a combined margin of 7-0.

Another clean sheet on Sunday would mark the fourth time in their history that they claim five straight shutout triumphs at home in the top-flight, the previous time being in 2018.

Their three goals conceded thus far are the fewest in this competition after six matchdays since Nice managed the same amount at this stage of the 2015-16 season.

OL have never lost a competitive home fixture versus Toulouse, and have not conceded a single goal in their last two meetings against them at Groupama Stadium.

We saw another slow start from Toulouse on matchday six, but fortunately for them, they were resilient and managed to salvage something against Nantes.

Strong second-half performances have been a big storyline for them in the league this season, with eight of their nine goals scored coming in the final 45 minutes.

Carles Martinez has seen his team lose their last two away matches in this competition, and they could equal their longest losing run as the visitors from last season on Sunday.

Toulouse have lost five of their previous eight away matches in the top-flight, which is as many defeats as they suffered in their 20 road games played before that.

In 2025, this team have suffered just two defeats away from home in league play when netting the opening goal, one of which took place at Lille last month (2-1).

Le Tefece have picked up just one point in their last five matches against Lyon, earning a 0-0 draw in their previous visit to Groupama Stadium in January.

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Team News

On matchday six, Lyon were without Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah due to cruciate ligament injuries, while Abner was dealing with adductor pain and Remy Descamps continued to recover from a wrist issue.

Tyler Morton scored 13 minutes into their match versus Lille for his first career goal in Ligue 1, while Dominik Greif has yet to concede a single goal since replacing the injured Descamps between the sticks.

A cruciate ligament injury kept Niklas Schmidt on the Toulouse sidelines last weekend, Rafik Messali sat out with an ankle injury and Alexis Vossah is eligible to return from his suspension.

Yann Gboho put them on level terms two minutes into the second half of their previous match, with Aron Donnum assuring them a point by converting a penalty on 68 minutes.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Grief; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Morton, Tessman, Tolisso; Karabec, Satriano, Fofana

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Vossah, Francis, Sauer, Casseres; Donnum, Magri; Emersonn

We say: Lyon 1-0 Toulouse

Away from home, Toulouse have not created enough to threaten their opponents and that is a problem against a Lyon side that are so compact defensively and seem to make their few chances count.

