[monks data]
Lyon
Ligue 1 | Gameweek 7
Oct 5, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Toulouse

Lyon
vs.
Toulouse

Preview: Lyon vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: Lyon vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Lyon and Toulouse, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Lyon can maintain their 100% home record with a victory on Sunday when they welcome Toulouse to Groupama Stadium on matchday seven of the Ligue 1 season.

Coming into this weekend, OL are tied for first in points with Paris Saint-Germain after blanking Lille 1-0, while Les Violets sit 10th, having played to a 2-2 draw with Nantes in their last outing.


Match preview

It is not the most eye-catching brand of football, but right now it is getting the job done with Lyon riding a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions into this weekend.

The key to their early success has been a rock-solid defensive shape, giving their opponents next to no opportunities, with Les Gones averaging the fewest goals conceded per match in Ligue 1 (0.5).

Paulo Fonseca’s side have not given up a goal on their current winning run, while outscoring their last four opponents at home in this competition by a combined margin of 7-0.

Another clean sheet on Sunday would mark the fourth time in their history that they claim five straight shutout triumphs at home in the top-flight, the previous time being in 2018.

Their three goals conceded thus far are the fewest in this competition after six matchdays since Nice managed the same amount at this stage of the 2015-16 season.

OL have never lost a competitive home fixture versus Toulouse, and have not conceded a single goal in their last two meetings against them at Groupama Stadium.

Carles Martinez, Toulouse head coach on August 18, 2024

We saw another slow start from Toulouse on matchday six, but fortunately for them, they were resilient and managed to salvage something against Nantes.

Strong second-half performances have been a big storyline for them in the league this season, with eight of their nine goals scored coming in the final 45 minutes.

Carles Martinez has seen his team lose their last two away matches in this competition, and they could equal their longest losing run as the visitors from last season on Sunday.

Toulouse have lost five of their previous eight away matches in the top-flight, which is as many defeats as they suffered in their 20 road games played before that.

In 2025, this team have suffered just two defeats away from home in league play when netting the opening goal, one of which took place at Lille last month (2-1).

Le Tefece have picked up just one point in their last five matches against Lyon, earning a 0-0 draw in their previous visit to Groupama Stadium in January.

Lyon Ligue 1 form:



Lyon form (all competitions):



Toulouse Ligue 1 form:




Team News

Mathys De Carvalho of Lyon pictured on September 24, 2025

On matchday six, Lyon were without Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah due to cruciate ligament injuries, while Abner was dealing with adductor pain and Remy Descamps continued to recover from a wrist issue.

Tyler Morton scored 13 minutes into their match versus Lille for his first career goal in Ligue 1, while Dominik Greif has yet to concede a single goal since replacing the injured Descamps between the sticks.

A cruciate ligament injury kept Niklas Schmidt on the Toulouse sidelines last weekend, Rafik Messali sat out with an ankle injury and Alexis Vossah is eligible to return from his suspension.

Yann Gboho put them on level terms two minutes into the second half of their previous match, with Aron Donnum assuring them a point by converting a penalty on 68 minutes.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Grief; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Tagliafico; Morton, Tessman, Tolisso; Karabec, Satriano, Fofana

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Vossah, Francis, Sauer, Casseres; Donnum, Magri; Emersonn


SM words green background

We say: Lyon 1-0 Toulouse

Away from home, Toulouse have not created enough to threaten their opponents and that is a problem against a Lyon side that are so compact defensively and seem to make their few chances count.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582856:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect10394:
Written by
Joel Lefevre
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Abner Alexis Vossah Aron Donnum Carles Martinez Dominik Greif Ernest Nuamah Niklas Schmidt Orel Mangala Paulo Fonseca Rafik Messali Remy Descamps Tyler Morton Yann Gboho Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!