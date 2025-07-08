Modric's next club confirmed ahead of Real Madrid exit

AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri confirms Luke Modric's signing, with the experienced midfielder set to leave Real Madrid after the Club World Cup.

AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will join the club this summer.

Modric is just days away from ending his successful 15-year association with Real Madrid after it was confirmed in May that he would leave this summer.

The Croatia international will be hoping to bow out with another trophy, with Los Blancos set to face Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's semi-final.

Whether it is after the PSG meeting or a potential final, Modric will become a free agent when Real Madrid's involvement in the Club World Cup comes to an end.

Allegri confirms Modric arrival

Modric was heavily linked with AC Milan before the tournament, but he was keen to delay any official announcement until after the Club World Cup.

While Modric has not confirmed the move, Allegri has announced on Monday that the veteran midfielder will join the club ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“Modric will arrive in August, he is an extraordinary player," Allegri told reporters in his first press conference as Milan head coach.

The 39-year-old will get the chance to play in Serie A for the first time in his career, having previously played in Croatia, England and Spain.

What is the state of play at Milan?

Modric joins a Milan side looking for better fortunes following a disappointing eighth-place finish in the 2024-25 campaign.

As a result of their league finish, the Rossoneri will not be competing in European competition in Allegri's first season in charge.

Milan have already sold midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to Man City, while left-back Theo Hernandez is set to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

However, Allegri appears confident that he will be able to retain the services of two key members of the current Milan squad.

“While Reijnders and Hernandez won’t be part of the team next season, Mike Maignan and Rafael Leao seem willing to stay,” Allegri said.

AC Milan will begin their pre-season tour of Asia later this month when they face Arsenal in Singapore on July 23.