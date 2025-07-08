Luka Modric's next club confirmed ahead of Real Madrid departure

By
Modric's next club confirmed ahead of Real Madrid exit
© Imago
AC Milan head coach  Massimiliano Allegri confirms Luke Modric's signing, with the experienced midfielder set to leave Real Madrid after the Club World Cup.

AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will join the club this summer.

Modric is just days away from ending his successful 15-year association with Real Madrid after it was confirmed in May that he would leave this summer. 

The Croatia international will be hoping to bow out with another trophy, with Los Blancos set to face Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's semi-final.

Whether it is after the PSG meeting or a potential final, Modric will become a free agent when Real Madrid's involvement in the Club World Cup comes to an end.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric on February 23, 2025

Allegri confirms Modric arrival

Modric was heavily linked with AC Milan before the tournament, but he was keen to delay any official announcement until after the Club World Cup. 

While Modric has not confirmed the move, Allegri has announced on Monday that the veteran midfielder will join the club ahead of the 2025-26 season. 

“Modric will arrive in August, he is an extraordinary player," Allegri told reporters in his first press conference as Milan head coach.

The 39-year-old will get the chance to play in Serie A for the first time in his career, having previously played in Croatia, England and Spain.

AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri pictured on May 15, 2024

What is the state of play at Milan?

Modric joins a Milan side looking for better fortunes following a disappointing eighth-place finish in the 2024-25 campaign.

As a result of their league finish, the Rossoneri will not be competing in European competition in Allegri's first season in charge.

Milan have already sold midfielder Tijjani Reijnders to Man City, while left-back Theo Hernandez is set to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

However, Allegri appears confident that he will be able to retain the services of two key members of the current Milan squad.

“While Reijnders and Hernandez won’t be part of the team next season, Mike Maignan and Rafael Leao seem willing to stay,” Allegri said. 

AC Milan will begin their pre-season tour of Asia later this month when they face Arsenal in Singapore on July 23.

ID:576969:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3307:
Written by
Ben Sully

Click here for more stories about Luka Modric

Click here for more stories about Real Madrid

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Luka Modric Massimiliano Allegri Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!