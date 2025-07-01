Newcastle ready to offer £35m for Ligue 1 defender

Newcastle targets Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi in transfer window. Despite Marseille’s reluctance to sell, Magpies ready to offer around £35 million for the Argentine defender.

Newcastle targets Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi in transfer window. Despite Marseille’s reluctance to sell, Magpies ready to offer around £35 million for the Argentine defender.

Ten days ago, Pablo Longoria changed his mind about Leonardo Balerdi, declaring him non-transferable. However, this statement, which might have discouraged potential suitors of the Argentine centre-back, did not have the expected effect. Juventus, coached by Igor Tudor, remains interested, meaning the future of the 26-year-old player could be completely revived.

Italian media reported that Balerdi himself has not ruled out the Bianconeri. On the contrary, he reportedly showed “signs of appreciation and openness” following Juventus’ approaches, according to a journalist from La Gazzetta dello Sport.



? - BREAKING - #NUFC are exploring a move for 26-year old Marseille centre-back Leonardo Balerdi, according to @MailSport ?? The Magpies have sensed a market opportunity and are now waiting to see if a deal can be struck for around £35million! ? pic.twitter.com/uPxzgWQxGa

— Magpie Media (@MagpieMediaX) July 1, 2025

Newcastle targets Leonardo Balerdi

Is a Juventus offer on the way? Not yet. However, a new suitor may soon step in. According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are targeting Leonardo Balerdi. The English club, qualified for the next Champions League, is exploring the possibility of a transfer.

The British outlet states that Marseille are not open to sell their captain, but that does not seem to deter the Magpies. They are reportedly ready to offer around £35 million to the French club for their Argentine international, who is valued at £17 million by Transfermarkt. This figure could make Marseille’s board think twice. The situation is ongoing...

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.