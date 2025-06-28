Newcastle United summer window latest as Eddie Howe 'determined' to sign Bundesliga attacker amid Alexander Isak fears

Magpies boss Howe 'determined' to sign Bundesliga attacker amid Isak fears
Newcastle United are planning to make additions in the forward line, with the club reportedly keen on bringing in a Bundesliga attacker this summer.

Newcastle United are determined to sign attacker Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig this summer, and also hold interest in teammate Antonio Nusa, the latest reports have claimed.

The Toon managed to qualify for the Champions League in 2024-25, the second time in three seasons that they have qualified for Europe's premier club competition.

Boss Eddie Howe will hope that the additional income from participating in the tournament will allow him to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, though Forest have reportedly turned down an offer in the region of £45m.

While Newcastle have been frustrated in their pursuit of targets like Elanga, Fichajes claim that they are prepared to make an offer worth nearly £60m for Leipzig attacker Simons.

RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons on March 8, 2025

Simons at Newcastle

Simons is capable of playing from either the left or as an attacking midfielder, and he excels when receiving the ball between opposition defensive lines.

No Leipzig player attempted more key passes (51) or carried the ball into the final third more often (71), and it is easy to see how his ability on the ball would benefit runners such as Anthony Gordon.

There are concerns about the 22-year-old's physicality as he at times struggled defensively in Germany, but perhaps Howe would be able to mask any deficiencies off the ball.

Midfielders such as Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are excellent defensive players, and their robustness could help platform Simons.

RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons before his side's Champions League away match against Atletico Madrid on September 19, 2024

Is Howe planning for life without Isak?

Reports have emerged suggesting that striker Alexander Isak is a target for Liverpool, and there are fears that Newcastle are planning for life without their talisman.

The club have been linked with expensive moves for Elanga, Joao Pedro and Simons, and the Toon are said to also want defensive reinforcements.

Such a significant summer outlay may only be possible if sales are made, and replacing Isak with young talents such as Simons could be risky if they do not immediately adapt to Howe's demands.

Lewis Nolan

