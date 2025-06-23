Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including James Trafford to Newcastle United, Aaron Ramsdale to Galatasaray and Theo Hernandez to Al-Hilal.

Newcastle United are reportedly in talks with Burnley over a move to sign goalkeeper James Trafford.

The goalkeeper was a standout player in Burnley's promotion-winning season, keeping 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship matches to help his side hit the 100-point mark.

However, it seems unlikely that the 22-year-old shot-stopper will still be at Turf Moor for Burnley's Premier League return.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are currently in talks with Burnley over a potential deal to add Trafford to Eddie Howe's squad.

The update claims that negotiations will 'accelerate' from next week, with the two clubs waiting until July to finalise the move so it falls in the new financial year under the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Previous speculation has indicated that Burnley will allow Trafford to leave the club for around £30m.

With Trafford on course to join Newcastle, it remains to be seen whether his expected arrival will force Nick Pope to leave St James' Park this summer.

Galatasaray eyeing Ramsdale switch

Elsewhere, Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are reportedly interested in signing Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 27-year-old is set to leave the Saints just one year after arriving in a permanent transfer from Arsenal.

Ramsdale experienced a difficult season on the South Coast, shipping 66 goals in 30 Premier League appearances as Southampton finished rock bottom of the table.

The former Sheffield United shot-stopper has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, but he could be offered the chance to move overseas.

According to The Mirror, Galatasaray are emerging as a surprise destination for the Southampton man, with the Turkish club looking for a new first-choice goalkeeper to replace Fernando Muslera.

Galatasaray can offer Ramsdale Champions League football as well as the chance to gain regular game time to impress England boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of next year's World Cup.

Ramsdale is under contract until at least 2028, but his deal is said to include a £20m buyout clause following Southampton's relegation.

Hernandez agrees Al-Hilal deal

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are reportedly well placed to secure the signing of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez this summer.

Hernandez rejected a contract offer from Simone Inzaghi's side earlier this month, but there has now been a breakthrough in negotiations between the two parties.

According to Sky Italia, Hernandez has agreed terms with Al-Hilal over a lucrative contract, paving the way for the two sides to discuss a transfer fee.

The report claims that the defender has given the green light to the move following a direct approach from Al-Hilal president Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel.

Al-Hilal and Milan are now working on a deal worth €25m (£21.4m), plus bonuses, with talks between the two clubs believed to be heading in a positive direction.

As long as there are no surprise twists, Hernandez will leave the San Siro after winning a Serie A title and an Italian Super Cup in 262 appearances for Milan.