Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Newcastle United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Newcastle United could be without as many as seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at St James’ Park.

Dan Burn is suspended after he was sent off in the Magpies’ 3-1 defeat at Brentford before the international break, while summer signing Yoane Wissa (knee) is yet to make his debut for the club and is expected to target a return from injury next month.

Nick Pope (concussion) and Joelinton (shin) were both forced off in the defeat to Brentford and have emerged as doubts after not representing their countries over the international break, while Anthony Gordon (hip), Will Osula (ankle) and Tino Livramento (knee) will also be assessed, the latter of whom has been sidelined since September.

Aaron Ramsdale will deputise in goal if Pope is not deemed fit to start, while head coach Eddie Howe will hope to have Lewis Hall fit to start at left-back in the absence of Burn, after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Kieran Trippier is expected to continue at right-back, while Howe may decide to stick with the centre-back partnership of Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman for the fourth successive game, which would leave Fabian Schar to begin as a substitute once again.

Should Joelinton pass a late fitness test, the Brazilian is set to play in a three-man midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, but Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock and Lewis Miley are all waiting in the wings if needed.

Gordon, if fit, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes, who scored against Brentford, will all battle for starts on the flanks, with two of those four set to provide support in attack for central striker Nick Woltemade, who scored three goals in two games for Germany during the international break.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

